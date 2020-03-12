Ultrasound Market Overview by Radiology, Urology, Cardiology and Orthopedic by Color and B/W Technology to 2023

Report ultrasound market studies, factors (like drivers, restraints, opportunities, & challenges) which affect market growth in a positive & negative manner.



Ultrasound market is fairly competitive, with a large number of global and local manufacturers of ultrasound products. General Electric Company (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), and Toshiba Corporation (Japan) were the top three players in the market in 2015. Product launches, approvals, & product enhancements; agreements, partnerships, & collaborations.

Download Free Brochure of Ultrasound Market Now at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample?rname=903749 .

Ultrasound market is expected to reach USD 6.86 billion by 2021 at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2016-2021. North America and Europe held largest share of market in 2016; however, Asia-Pacific region is poised to be fastest growing region during next five years owing to factors like rising incidence of chronic. Ultrasound market is classified into radiology/general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, cardiology, urology, vascular, and other applications (including neurology, mammography, emergency medical imaging, hepatic imaging and renal imaging, and point-of-care).

“Color ultrasound devices segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the ultrasound market, by device display, during the forecast period”

It analyzes opportunities & challenges in market for stakeholders & provides details of competitive landscape for market leaders. Ultrasound market report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends, prospects, & contributions to ultrasound market.

Key Target Audience

Ultrasound device manufacturing companies

Healthcare service providers (including hospitals and clinics)

Research and development (R&D) companies

Research institutes and clinical research organizations (CRO’s)

Market research and consulting firms

Medical device suppliers and distributors

Diagnostic centers

Market research and consulting firms

Click Here for 30% Discount Now on Ultrasound Market Study Report http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount?rname=903749 .

Ultrasound market report also studies, the factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) which affect the market growth in a positive and negative manner. It analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

In 2018, the trolley/cart-based ultrasound systems segment is expected to account for the largest market share due to the growing adoption of these systems across major markets (as a result of their increasing use in emergency care and acute care settings in hospitals and healthcare institutions).

Key players in ultrasound market include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Siemens AG (Germany), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Esaote S.p.A. (Italy), Mindray Medical International Ltd. (China), and Analogic Corporation (U.S.).

More Information “Ultrasound Market by Technology (Diagnostic, Therapeutic, 2D, 3D/4D, HIFU), Display (B/W, Color), Portability (Cart, Compact, PoC), Application (Radiology, OB/GYN, Cardiac), End User (Hospitals, Academia, Ambulatory, Diagnostic Center) – Forecast to 2021” Study Report http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/inquire-before-buying?rname=903749 .

Report Objective:

This report studies the ultrasound market based on technology, device display, device portability, application, and end user. Furthermore, the ultrasound market report analyzes the micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the ultrasound market.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

From an insights perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analysis—market ranking analysis of top players and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the ultrasound market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, will help firms garner greater market shares.