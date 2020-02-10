Ultrasonic Tissue Ablation System Market 2017-2027: Key Findings, Industry Growth, Top Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

“The Latest Research Report Ultrasonic Tissue Ablation System Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Ablation is an advanced treatment option for various diseases such as cancers, cardiac arrhythmias, and other medical conditions. Ablation is the procedure to remove destroyed tissue, harmful substances or abdominal growth from the body. Tumor ablation on bone and soft tissue has gained wide acceptance for the treatment of benign and malignant lesions. Different types of ablation techniques are used such as radiofrequency ablation, laser ablation, electrical ablation, cryoablation, microwave ablation, ultrasonic ablation, hydrothermal ablation and others. Mostly this procedure is used to treat atrial fibrillation either by catheter ablation or surgical ablation. During cardiac ablation small electrode (wire) is inserted to measure electrical activity, the tissue that causes the heart rhythm problems is detected by the electrode and is destroyed using ablation technique. For each application, ablation procedures differs according to ablation zone area, treatment period, and procedural method.

Ultrasonic ablation is a noninvasive procedural technique that uses sound wave and is concentrated at the diseased area of the tissue, leading to heating and cellular destruction of the diseased tissue. Ultrasonic or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is performed that directs the ablation device to the diseased tissue. Ultrasonic tissue ablation system is designed. Radiofrequency and ultrasonic ablation devices are considered the most preferred and selected products by doctors and physicians. Ultrasonic ablation is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that involves a local anesthetic and mild sedation. This procedure is primarily used to reduce chronic low-back and neck pain caused due to degeneration of joints (due to arthritis and other spinal conditions). The procedure involves heating a small area of nervous tissue under controlled temperature. This results in blockage of pain signal receptor from that area, thereby relieving the patient from chronic pain.

Advancement in the ablation devices due to intense research and development supports the physicians for wide selection of surgical tips and handpieces, which allows the surgeon to select the right combination that is based on the surgical procedure. The advanced ultrasonic ablation tissue system optimizes the frequency delivered to each tip, enables simple user interface and allows immediate detection of the malfunction to reduce complications. According to National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Atrial fibrillation cost US $6 billion each year in the United States.

Ultrasonic Tissue Ablation System Market: Drivers and Restrains

Increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as arrhythmia, paroxysmal, persistent and permanent atrial fibrillation; rising incidence of chronic pain, cancer and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedure are the factors favoring market growth over the forecast period. The use of ultrasonic technology in radiofrequency devices is gaining popularity and enabling surgeons the power, precision, and control needed for selective dissection of soft or hard tissue. The factors limiting the market growth is high treatment cost, less awareness about the devices and other optional treatment system and devices used for tissue ablation. Growth opportunities such as increasing market share through mergers and acquisitions and investing in emerging economics, technological advancement in ultrasonic tissue ablation system is boosting the growth of the target market

Ultrasonic Tissue Ablation System Market: Segmentation

The global ultrasonic tissue ablation systemmarket has been classified on the basis of product type, application, end user and geography.

Based on Product Type, the global ultrasonic tissue ablation system market is divided into following:

High-intensity Focused Ultrasonic (HIFU) Ablators

Magnetic Resonance-guided Focused Ultrasonic (MRGFUS) Ablators

Ultrasonic Surgical Ablation Systems

Shock wave therapy Systems

Based on the Application, the global ultrasonic tissue ablation system market is divided into following:

Cardiovascular Disease

Cancer

Pain Management

Gynecology

Urology

Orthopedic

Others

Based on the End User, the global ultrasonic tissue ablation system market is divided into following:

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical centers

Clinics

Specialty Care Unit

Others

Ultrasonic Tissue Ablation System Market: Overview

The ultrasonic tissue ablation system market is segment based on product type, application, end-user and geography. Based on the product type, ultrasonic tissue ablation system market is segmented on the basis of magnetic resonance-guided focused ultrasonic (MRGFUS) ablators, high-intensity focused ultrasonic (HIFU) ablators, ultrasonic surgical ablation systems and shock wave therapy systems. Based on the application segment, the market is sub-segmented on the basis of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, pain management, gynecology, urology, orthopedic and others. On the basis oF end user, the ultrasonic tissue ablation system market is segmented on the basis of hospital, ambulatory surgical center, clinics, and specialty care units. Increase in the number of patient population will lead to rise in the procedures of minimally invasive surgeries that will increased the demand for ultrasonic tissue ablation systems.

Ultrasonic Tissue Ablation System Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global ultrasonic tissue ablation systems market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to account for major share as according to world health organization, growth rate of geriatric population will be higher in developed nations, especially in the U.S., Japan, and several countries in Europe. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, around 89 million people would be aged over 65 years in the U.S. by 2050. Furthermore, around 40% people in Japan would be aged over 65 years by 2060. Significant economic development has led to an increase in healthcare availability in Asia Pacific region providing an opportunity for ultrasonic tissue ablation devices companies to penetrate Asia Pacific regions. The rapid increase in the geriatric population is likely to fuel the growth of the ultrasonic ablation devices market during the forecast period.

Ultrasonic Tissue Ablation System Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in global ultrasonic tissue ablation market are Ethicon, Inc. is a (Johnson & Johnson),Misonix Inc., SonaCare Medical, LLC., INSIGHTEC Ltd, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd., Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co. ltd and others

