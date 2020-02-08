Ultrasonic Metal Welding Market Analysis 2019 – Global Demand, Size, Share, Trend, Industry News, Top Key Players, Gross Margin and Forecast to 2025

Global Ultrasonic Metal Welding Market valued approximately USD 182.89 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.94% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Ultrasonic Metal Welding Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Ultrasonic metal welding is an industrial technique where high-frequency ultrasonic vibrations are applied to work pieces, held together under pressure to create a solid-state weld. The process is significantly used in aerospace, power, automotive, food and beverage packaging sectors. Increased used of lithium-ion batteries, Favorable government support and growing application in numerous sector are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. Moreover, government policies encouraging use of fuel cells the factors which likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market over the upcoming years. However, operational issues related to ultrasound metal welding and emergence of alternatives such as laser welding equipment are the factors that limiting the market growth of Ultrasonic Metal Welding during the forecast period. The regional analysis of Global Ultrasonic Metal Welding Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.
The major market player included in this report are:
• EMERSON
• TELSONIC
• SCHUNK
• SONICS
• VETRON
• Forward Sonic Tech
• Shallwin
• MECASONIC
• Chuxin
• Sonobond
Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Spot Ultrasonic Metal Welder
Wire Splicing Ultrasonic Metal Welder
Seam Ultrasonic Metal Welder
Tube Sealer Ultrasonic Metal Welder
Others
By Application:
Electronics
Aerospace & Automotive
Lifesciences & Medical
Powder
Others
By Regions:
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
