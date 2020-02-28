Ultralight Aircraft Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2018 – 2028 | Future Market Insights

Increasing interest in air sports such as aerial acrobatics has greatly put the emphasis on ultralight models of aircraft across the globe. In addition, ultralight aircraft are also finding increasing application in military operations owing to their role in reconnaissance procedures, on the front lines. Increasing emphasis by market players on aircraft regulations and technological advances is anticipated to boost the market during the forecast period.

Relaxation in Rules and Regulations to Propel Ultralight Aircraft Market

Increasing investments in the use of ultralight aircraft for recreation and sports by amateur pilots is anticipated to continue during the forecast period, especially for short-distance travel. With the trend of improved performance and speed being offered lately by ultralight aircraft market players, the demand in the coming years is also anticipated to increase. Another factor to consider is the rise in number of short term aviation courses, which train amateur pilots into getting the skills and certifications needed to fly ultralight aircraft, consequently boosting the ultralight aircraft market.

Relatively lower costs for purchase, maintenance, and operations are a major factor behind the rising sales of ultralight aircraft. In addition the ability to take off and land in very small airstrips will also boost demand.

Recently the flying of ultralight aircraft in the United States has been deregulated. This relaxation of rules and regulations is anticipated to bring in more end users and create lucrative opportunities for market players.

The lack of a fixed standard for flying ultralight aircraft and the recent decline in the fortunes of the aviation industry, along with safety concerns with aircraft design on the other hand are anticipated to act as major constraining factors in the growth of the ultralight aircraft market.

Technology and Material Improvements to be Key Focus for Ultralight Aircraft Market Players

Key players in the ultralight aircraft market including Quicksilver Aircrafts, Evektor Spol. S.R.O, Cirrus Design Corporation, and P&M Aviation are increasingly focuning on material, design, and technological improvements to gain an edge over the competition.

The Quicksilver Aircraft’s Sport 2SE special light sports aircraft is FAA approved and it offers users a unique open cockpit design, to improve on recreational experience with unhindered views and airflow capabilities, at low operational costs.

Evektor Spol S.R.O.’s EuroStar SL+ range of ultralight aircraft comes with ergonomic interior design including adjustable pedals, ventilation control, high backrest, along with corrosion resistant airframes that enable greatly reduced empty weight, for better fuel, equipment and crew load. The design allows easy recovery from spins in a variety of configurations for better safety.

P&M Aviation of the United States has developed its range of QUIKR ultralight aircraft, which are claimed to be the world’s fastest tri-wheel ultralight airplane. The design includes special self-rig internal washout rods, and a 100 horse power engine that enables pilots to reach speeds between 55 to 97 miles per hour.

Asia Pacific Ultralight Aircraft Market to Grow Owing to Increased Presence of Market Players

The rapidly expanding tourism industry in the major economies of the Asia Pacific region such as China and India, along with select places in the Middle East and Africa are anticipated to create major opportunities for ultralight aircraft market players in the region. In addition to these countries, Vietnam is also increasingly being seen as a major manufacturing hub for ultralight aircraft of the region.

On the other hand, the growth of the ultralight aircraft market in North America is arising from the deregulation of this aircraft segment, which is allowing ultralight aircraft manufacturers in the region to expand their product portfolio. While Europe too sees steady growth in the ultralight aircraft market owing to a relatively high interest in aircraft related sports and recreation.

Segmentation of the Global Ultralight Aircraft Market

Ultralight aircraft can be categorized on the basis of engine type, application, and aircraft type. On the terms of engine type, ultralight aircraft can be divided into electric or fuel powered. On the basis of application, ultralight aircraft can be divided into commercial, defense, and recreation. On the basis of aircraft type, ultralight aircraft can be divided into flex wing, rotary wing, or fixed wing aircrafts.

This write-up about the ultralight aircraft market provides a comprehensive regional and global level analysis to find and use essential information which has been validated numerous business aspects such as competitor scenarios and market opportunities.

