Ultrafiltered Milk Market Driven by Growing Demand for Healthy & Clean Label Products

Nowadays, the dairy industry is dealing with various challenges such as slow-down in demand from developing countries, fluctuation in the pricing system, and rampant corruption in the dairy industry. Despite this, the long-term outlook for the dairy industry seems positive due to rising population, changing lifestyle, and increasing demand for health and nutritional food products globally. Milk is the one of the most produced and appreciated agricultural commodities globally owing to rising disposable income in emerging markets, growing demand for healthy and clean label products, and accelerating demand for protein consumption which will drive the innovation in the market. Before 2017, Canada changed its policy and stopped importing milk from the U.S., owing to which there has been an oversupply of milk in the U.S. for over a year resulting in financial pressure for dairy farmers. However, this supply and demand imbalance lead to increase in the production of ultrafiltered milk and create a new marketplace for ample milk supplies. Ultrafiltered milk is also known as diafiltered milk which is a subcategory of milk protein concentrate which has become a more widely available product in the market. Ultrafiltered milk offers various health benefits such as it contain more protein, calcium, vitamins & minerals, lactose-free, and less sugar than ordinary milk, thus the product offering resonates well with the consumer’s growing demand. Changing consumer preferences, and demanding for nutritional products has created a new platform for ultrafiltered milk in the market. It can be used to produce fresh dairy-based food and beverages that are rich in protein, lower sugar, and carbohydrates than ordinary milk.

Expanding dairy industry, rising consumer awareness, rapidly growing demand for high protein milk products, increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance in adulthood, innovation in product packaging, accelerating online sales channel that helps in distributing the FMCG products directly to end-use consumers are the some of the reasons for focusing on ultrafiltered milk market. Moreover, companies are seeking for a natural dairy ingredient for cheese making, and are focused on inorganic growth through partnership with retailers to reinvest in the dairy products to change the customer perception and past product experience. However, stringent government regulations, consumers are inclining towards non-dairy products, the presence of alternative products in the market with high market penetration, and price fluctuation in the dairy market are some of the factors that may hinder the growth of global ultrafiltered milk market during the forecast period.

Global Ultrafiltered Milk Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global ultrafiltered milk market are The Coca-Cola Company, HP Hood LLC, Idaho Milk Products, Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group, Kerry Group, Tatura Milk Industries Ltd., Darigold Ingredients Company, Erie Foods International, Inc., Enka Sut Company, Grassland Dairy Products, and others.