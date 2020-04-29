Ultracapacitor Market is estimated to reach US$3.1 bn by 2019

Global Ultracapacitor Market: Snapshot

The global ultracapacitors market is growing significantly and is likely to observe a high growth in the next few years. The increasing research and development activities, along with the rising innovations are likely to support the growth of the market in the near future. The increasing awareness among people regarding the benefits of reducing the carbon emission is projected to encourage the growth of the global ultracapacitors market in the next few years. In addition to this, the increasing support from private and public organizations for saving fuels and reducing pollution are predicted to propel the global ultracapacitors market in the next few years.

As per the market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research, in 2012, the global capacitors market was worth US$0.7 bn. The market is further expected to reach a value of US$3.1 bn by the end of 2019, registering a strong 25.20% CAGR between 2013 and 2019.

Growing Demand from Automotive Sector to Accelerate Market Growth

The increasing trend of green technology has resulted in a high demand for environment-friendly energy storage solutions, thus encouraging the growth of the overall market in the next few years. The strict rules and regulations that have been imposed by the governments concerning the carbon emission, which is likely to accelerate the growth of the global ultracapacitors market in the near future. On the other hand, the lack of awareness among consumers, especially in emerging economies and the high cost of ultracapacitors are estimated to restrict the growth of the overall market in the near future.

The global ultracapacitors market has been classified on the basis of application into industrial, automotive, energy, electronics, and others. Among these, the automotive segment is anticipated to register a promising growth rate in the next few years. The growing demand for ultracapacitors in buses and cars is projected to accelerate the growth of this segment in the near future.

Asia Pacific to Lead Global Ultracapacitors Market in Coming Few Years

The global ultracapacitors market has been categorized on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific held a large share of the global ultracapacitors market and is predicted to witness a promising growth in the near future. The increasing contribution from Japan and China and the stringent government regulations concerning the carbon emission are some of the key factors that are estimated to accelerate the growth of the ultracapacitors market across Asia Pacific in the next few years. Furthermore, the increasing use of ultracapacitors in hybrid buses, especially in China is likely to support market growth in the near future.

The global ultracapacitors market is moderately competitive in nature with a few number of players operating in it across the globe. At present, the global ultracapacitors market is at a developing stage and is projected to witness a healthy growth in the next few years. In order to enhance their business horizon, the key players are putting emphasis on the development of new products and innovations. In addition to this, the rise in the investments by the leading players is projected to support the market and enhance the competitive environment of the market in the coming few years. Some of the key players operating in the ultracapacitors market across the globe are Nippon Chemi-Con Corp., Panasonic, Maxwell Technologies, LS Mtron, and VINATech.