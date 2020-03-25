Ultra-thin Ambient Light Sensor (ALS) Market is projected to be mainly driven by an increasing demand for electronic consumer goods

An ultra-thin ambient light sensor is an electronic device used to detect light. Ultra-thin ambient light sensor are single-chip lux meter, designed to measure the intensity of visible light as seen by the human eye. In simple terms, Ultra-thin ambient light sensor are essentially used for backlighting controls for display devices. These ultra-thin ambient light sensor are commonly used to adjust display brightness of a certain device based on the brightness of the outside condition. These devices are specifically designed to fit into tiny spaces. The sensor has precision spectral response which fixedly matches the photopic response of the human eye, and with strong infrared (IR) rejection regardless of the light source and measures the intensity of light as seen by the human eye. The global ultra-thin ambient light sensor market is expected to expand steadily during the forecast period due to the increasing demand from the IoT devices, smart watches and wearable electronics, cameras, and laptops/computers among others.

The global ultra-thin ambient light sensor market is currently and anticipated to be primarily driven by an increasing demand for electronic consumer goods such as mobile phones, laptops, wearable and others and increasing demand for energy efficient solutions. For instance, light sensors help reduce power consumption in mobile devices.

However, low profit margins for manufacturers hinder the growth of this products. Moreover, the growing wearable market, where consumer electronic backlight displays continue to get thinner and slimmer, is expected to create ample opportunities for manufacturers into this market. Efforts are being taken by many companies to upgrade their research and development activities to analyze further application that is expected to generate profitable growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

The global ultra-thin ambient light sensor market is segmented on the basis of mounting type, output type, application, and region. On the basis of mounting type, the market has been segmented into SMD/SMT, through hole and others. By output type, the market has been segmented into analog and digital. On the basis of application, the ultra-thin ambient light sensor market is segmented into smart watches, wearable electronics, health fitness bands, display backlight controls, lighting control systems, tablet and notebook computers, cameras and others. Tablet & notebook computer is expected to be the largest application segment owing to its high demand for ultra-thin ambient light sensor followed by smart watches and wearable. An ultra-thin ambient light sensor in portable consumer electronics helps in extending the battery life and enables easy-to-view displays that are optimized to the environment.

Based on the geography, the global ultra-thin ambient light sensor market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific which comprises China, India, South Korea, Australia and other rising economies is expected to capture significant ultra-thin ambient light sensor market share followed by North America and Europe in 2016. Asia Pacific is expected to experience fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the emerging economies. China is expected to represent huge potential for the ultra-thin ambient light sensor with the low cost of raw materials and huge production facilities in the country. The U.S. is expected to be the second largest ultra-thin ambient light sensor market after China.

The global ultra-thin ambient light sensor market is highly fragmented with number of companies operating in the segment. Leading players are currently focusing on providing cost competitive products to the customers. Some of the key players engaged in ultra-thin ambient light sensor market include Texas Instruments, Inc., ams AG, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Broadcom Limited, Rohm Semiconductor USA, LLC, OSRAM Opto Semiconductor, Intersil, Maxim Integrated, Panasonic Corporation, lan Microelectronics Corp. and Vishay Semiconductor among others.