Ultra-Low Power Microcontroller Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2018-2028

Ultra-Low Power Microcontrollers: Introduction

Ultra-low power microcontrollers facilitate a proper balance between cost-effectiveness, security, power and performance in the energy-efficient applications of embedded systems. Ultra-low power microcontrollers are integrated into analogue as well as digital peripherals in the test & measurement and sensing application arenas. The integration of ultra-low power microcontroller units is considered ideal for applications that demand a long battery life, huge coding space and cryptographic algorithms.

Manufacturers offer ultra-low power microcontroller units with separate MCU development boards. These development boards enable industries to swiftly explore and execute every integral feature of ultra-low power microcontrollers. Maxim Integrated offers ultra-low power microcontroller coding development boards that facilitate easy code development with the help of prototyping environments, such as Arduino and Mbed, along with added full-featured Integrated Development Environments (IDEs) such as GCC/Eclipse.

Ultra-Low Power Microcontrollers: Market Drivers and Opportunity

Today, the minimisation of power consumption is highly essential as consumers demand efficient wireless sensor networks and Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled smart devices with enhanced battery lives. Ultra-low power microcontrollers are integrated by smart device manufacturers to meet the high demand, which has, in turn, boosted the adoption rate of ultra-low power microcontroller modules. This factor is expected to drive the global ultra-low power microcontroller market during the forecast period. Manufacturers offer consistent low power features integrated into their MCUs, peripherals and tools facilitate ease of migration, which is another factor that is estimated to propel the adoption of ultra-low power microcontrollers to greater heights. The large global presence of ultra-low power microcontroller solution providers is also estimated to boost the overall growth of the global ultra-low power microcontroller market during the forecast period.

Ultra-Low Power Microcontroller: Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global ultra-low power microcontroller market can be segmented into the following:

Ultrasonic and Mechanical Flow Sensing Microcontroller Units

Capacitive Touch Sensing Microcontroller Units

Value Line and General Purpose Microcontroller Units

On the basis of peripheral type, the global ultra-low power microcontroller market can be segmented into the following:

Analogue Devices

Digital Devices

Currently, the adoption rate of ultra-low power microcontrollers for integration into digital devices is the highest in the global ultra-low power microcontroller market. The digital devices peripheral type segment is also expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the higher adoption of digital test and measurement devices as compared to the analogue variants.

On the basis of application, the global Ultra-low power microcontroller market can be segmented into the following:

General Test and Measurement Applications

Sensing Applications

Flow Measurement Applications

Other Applications

General test and measurement applications of ultra-low power microcontrollers hold the largest market share of the global ultra-low power microcontroller market. However, the sensing application segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the global ultra-low power microcontroller market.

Ultra-Low Power Microcontroller: Regional Market Outlook

Currently, the North America ultra-low power microcontroller market holds the largest share of the global market among all the regions. The North American ultra-low power microcontroller market is expected to continue growing at a steady pace during the forecast period. The growth of the ultra-low power microcontroller market in North America can be attributed to the ever-rising trend of sensing and measurement automation in the civilian as well as various other industrial sectors. Increasing disposable income in the Asia Pacific residential sector enables consumers to procure expensive IoT-enabled smart sensing devices. This factor is also estimated to play a major role in driving the global ultra-low power microcontroller market.

Ultra-low Power Microcontroller: Key Market Players

Some of the major players operating in the global ultra-low power microcontroller market include Microchip Technology Inc.; Maxim Integrated; STMicroelectronics; Texas Instruments Incorporated; Analog Devices, Inc.; NXP Semiconductors; RS Components Ltd.; Infineon Technologies AG; Ambiq Micro and ON Semiconductor.

