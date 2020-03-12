Ultra-low Alpha Metals Market Competitive Analysis, Key Trends, Current and Future Players, 2024

Global Ultra-low Alpha Metals Market: Overview

Ultra-low alpha metals possess the alpha emission rate of 0.002 cph/cm2 (the unit cph/cm2 stands for counts per hour per centimeter square) or less. Alpha emission of a material can be defined as transformation or decaying of one atom into another with mass number reduced by four and atomic number reduced by two. The rate of alpha emission determines the grade of the metal as low alpha (<0.02 cph/cm2), ultra-low alpha (<0.002 cph/cm2), or super ultra-low alpha (<0.001 cph/cm2).

The report estimates and forecasts the ultra-low alpha metal market on the global and regional levels. The study provides forecast between 2016 and 2024 based on volume (tons/kilograms) and revenue (US$ Mn/US$ thousand) with 2015 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage.

Global Ultra-low Alpha Metals Market: Drivers and Trends

The study includes drivers and restraints for the ultra-low alpha metal market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the ultra-low alpha metal market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources. Furthermore, the report analyzes substitute analysis of ultra-low alpha metal and global average price trend analysis.

Ultra-low alpha metals are predominantly employed in soldering fabrication in the flip chip technology sector. They are also used in plating, bumping, PCBs, semiconductor packaging, and circuit boards. These components are required in different industries including electronics, medical, aviation, automotive, and telecommunication.

Global Ultra-low Alpha Metals Market: Segmentation

Ultra-low alpha metals are segmented on the basis of product as ULA tin (tin alloys with the proportion of tin (Sn) being 99% or greater), ULA tin alloys (the proportion of tin (Sn) being less than or equal to 95% in the alloy and other constituent metals being silver (Ag) and copper (Cu)), ULA lead alloys (alloys with varying compositions of lead (Pb) and tin (Sn)) and ULA lead-free alloys (alloys that do not contain lead (Pb) at all or contain lead in a very low proportion (0.1%)).

Typically, advanced solder bumping applications, which are common features of 3-D wafer-level chip packages and advanced flip chip, require ULA metals. Alpha emissions in these chip components are often responsible for soft errors caused, as they are situated near sensitive device features. It is essential that metals and alloys used in soldering applications, especially in PCB assemblies, have ultra-low alpha grade so as to avoid malfunctioning caused by soft errors in devices, such as automotive systems, computer motherboards, network servers, consumer electronic products and medical and military equipment.

Global Ultra-low Alpha Metals Market: Research Methodology

Primary consumers of ultra-low alpha metals are those that provide assembly applications that require soldering. Demand for ULA metals is common in end-user industry applications where consistent quality of solders is required for zero defect wave soldering. Hence, the demand (i.e. ULA metal required in an application) is determined by consumer requirements. This may act as a restraint for the overall market, since the consumption of ultra-low alpha metals is directly proportional to the consumer demand.

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to, company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Ultra-low Alpha Metals Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the ultra-low alpha metal market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users and regions have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for ultra-low alpha metal between 2016 and 2024.

The study provides a comprehensive view of the ultra-low alpha metal market by dividing it into product, end-user industry and geography segments. The products have been segmented into ULA tin, ULA tin alloys, ULA lead alloys and ULA lead-free alloys. The end-user industries are segmented into aviation, automotive, electronics, medical, telecommunication and others. These segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast consumption of ultra-low alpha metal in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Market segmentation includes demand for consumption in all the regions individually.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Indium Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Pure Technologies, and Alpha Assembly Solutions. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

The global ultra-low alpha metal market has been segmented as follows:

Ultra-low Alpha Metal Market – Product Analysis

ULA Tin

ULA Tin Alloys

ULA Lead Alloys

ULA Lead-free Alloys

Ultra-low Alpha Metal Market – End-user Industry Analysis

Aviation

Automotive

Electronics

Medical

Telecommunication

Others

Ultra-low Alpha Metal Market – Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

