Ultra High Definition (UHD/4K) Panel Market – Detailed Analysis and Forecast 2017-2025

Ultra-high definition (UHD) 4K panel has become the new standard of the television as these panels have become affordable to many. 4K resolution, which has about 4,000 pixels, offers the best picture quality and incredible resolution. The research report anticipates that the demand for these panels is expected to remain high in the coming years due to their superior performance, compatibility, and affordability.

The global UHD/4K panel market is primarily being driven by the phenomenal pace of technological advancements. The evolution of this technological has resulted in improved resolution, exhaustive color palette, and impressive brightness. All of these factors have enhanced the viewing experience for the consumer, thus resulting in wider consumer bases over the years. The drastic drop in the prices of 4K panels has also increased their popularity over the years. Consumers are opting for these panels owing to their higher durability, lesser power consumption, and for being light weight.

Over the years, the market has also come to benefit from the major slash in custom duties on imports, especially in countries such as China and India. The rising disposable incomes, increasing expenditure on overall lifestyle and entertainment, and increasing number of manufacturers adhering to UHD Blu-ray standard are collectively propelling the growth of the global market.

Today, UHD/4k panels are extensively being used for making digital signage for advertising, informing, branding, and for entertaining. The growing uptake of these panels for various purposes in various sectors such as hospitality, government, and retail are expected to have a positive impact on the overall demand. The report anticipates a bright future for the UHD/4K panels as they are being used for making smartphones. In a latest news report, Sony unveiled its new smartphone that is equipped with 4K high-definition range.

Geographically, the global UHD/4K panel market is segmented into Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Europe. Of these, North America is projected to dominate the global UHD/4K panel in the coming years as the region has persistently shown a keen interest in newer technologies. Furthermore, increasing expenditure on entertainment across North America has also benefited the overall market. This means consumers will be able to watch content on their phones that is at par with the viewing experience of the TV. Thus, the continuous research and development in understanding the newer application of these panels and improving their quality are expected to garner the overall market tremendous popularity.

Analysts predict that the Asia Pacific UHD/4K panel market is also expected to show considerable progress as the overall disposable income in the region is poised to rise. The strong presence of OEM manufacturers in the region will also fuel the growth of the market in the coming years. Uptake of UHD/4K panels for uses other than televisions has had a tremendous impact on the soaring revenue of the overall market.

The report has assessed Dupont, Densitron Display Solutions, IPS Alpha Technology Ltd., SFA Engineering, Universal Display Corporation, SNU Precision, AU Optronics, XMOS, Yurui Chemical Co. Ltd., and Aixtron AG as the leading players in the global UHD 4K panel market. Most of these companies are focusing on delivering higher resolution panels to lure in consumers. Furthermore, manufacturers are also focusing on developing UHD display screens in varying sizes to cater to different audience needs.

