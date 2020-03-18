Ultra Fast Handheld Spectrophotometer Market to Witness Healthy Growth with Significant Demand for Pharmaceutical Products

Increasing demand for fast measurement technologies for bioprocessing in testing and clinical laboratories will lead the way for product innovation in measurement devices. A spectrophotometer plays an integral role in life science and chemical analytical industries. The spectrophotometer has a wide range of applications – it is used for biotechnological testing, in various pharmaceutical applications and for food and beverage testing. Spectrophometers are used in a majority of laboratories for the detection of various chemical. The ultra-fast handheld spectrophotometer is a special handheld spectrophotometer device used in life science, environmental surveillance, chemical industry and food & beverage to measure the concentration of a liquid sample. The ultra-fast handheld spectrophotometer is a high-speed device which measures concentration in less than a few seconds. The Ultra-Fast handheld spectrophotometer provides instant on-spot quantification of proteins, nucleic acids, cell density, etc. Ultra-Fast handheld spectrophotometers perform qualitative and quantitative measurement using photometry. They provide advanced software applications, such as real-time data sharing, cloud storage, option to choose an application, etc. They are mainly used for the quantification of nucleic acids & proteins, such as DNA, RNA and oligo concentration determination, Bradford assay and direct protein concentration, enzymatic assay, etc.

High demand for Ultra-Fast handheld spectrophotometer in a majority of laboratories for the detection of nucleic acids, proteins and DNA & RNA is expected to boost the sales of Ultra-Fast handheld spectrophotometer devices. Product features, such as high speed, advanced software application, immediate sampling, on spot quantification improve the workflow through speed and portability. Increasing demand from the life science industry for drug discovery and development and bimolecular analysis is also boosting the Ultra-Fast handheld spectrophotometer market. Research and development in the pharmaceutical and biotechnological sector is another major driver for the market. Increasing applications of ultra-fast spectrometry in proteomics and toxicology market is contributing to the growth in the global ultra-fast handheld spectrophotometer market. Lack of skilled professionals and high costs are some of restraints being witnessed in the global ultra-fast handheld spectrophotometer market.

The global ultra-fast handheld spectrophotometer market is segmented on the basis of technique, application and end user.

Segmentation by Technique U-V Visible Spectrometry Raman Spectrometry Fluorescence Spectrometry Near Infrared Spectrometry Visible Spectrometry

Segmentation by Application Pharmaceutical Application Biotechnological Application Industrial Application Environmental Application Space Application

Segmentation by End User Pharmaceutical Industries Clinical Laboratories Biotechnology Laboratories



The Ultra-fast handheld spectrophotometer has been designed to resolve femtosecond absorption and emission spectroscopy for the measurement of liquid and solid samples. The Ultra-fast handheld spectrophotometer also provides the option of data acquisition and data sharing. It holds the ability to determine cell count in seconds. Ultra-fast handheld spectrophotometer also provides effective quantitative and qualitative analysis.

Regionally, the global ultra-fast handheld spectrophotometer market is segmented into six key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, China and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global market due to high adoption of advanced technologies, significant spending power and growing number of research & development activities in the region. Western Europe will be the second largest market. This region will witness high growth rate during the forecast period due to the adoption of high-speed products for the quantification of biomolecules. However, the ultra-fast handheld spectrophotometer market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a lucrative growth rate due to increasing manufacturing facilities in countries, such as China. Increasing healthcare expenditure and government initiatives are the major driving factors in the Asia Pacifica market. Japan will be a significant market in the global ultra-fast handheld spectrophotometer market due to the high adoption rate of new technologies in testing and clinical laboratories in Japan.

Some of the players operating in the global ultra-fast handheld spectrophotometer market are Tip Biosystem Pte Ltd, Angstrom Advanced Inc., B&W Tek., Malvern Panalytical Ltd, Metrohm AG, Ocean Optics Inc.and etc. Key players are focusing on launching technologically innovative products, research and development activities and expansion of their business in emerging economies.