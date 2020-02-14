Ukraine Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Market 2019 Report-Improved Fiscal Terms but Possible Political Risks

Over the past ten years, Ukraine has modified several elements of its petroleum fiscal framework, which will continue to be based on both concessions and PSAs. Since the beginning of 2018, subsoil fees have been adjusted including reduced rates for new gas wells, with the goal of increasing the attractiveness to prospecting investors. However, political and macroeconomic instability does not rule out the possibility of further fiscal and regulatory changes. Ukraine is currently organizing a series of licensing rounds for 2019, which will offer 42 onshore blocks (almost 20,000 sq. km) through several online concession tenders and a PSA tenders. These licensing rounds are part of the country’s strategy to increase its domestic production.

“Ukraine Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report – Improved Fiscal Terms but Possible Political Risks”, presents the essential information relating to the terms which govern investment into Ukraine’s upstream oil and gas sector. The report sets out in detail the contractual framework under which firms must operate in the industry, clearly defining factors affecting profitability and quantifying the state’s take from hydrocarbon production. Considering political, economic and industry specific variables, the report also analyses future trends for Ukraine’s upstream oil and gas investment climate.

