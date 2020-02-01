UK Private Motor Insurance Market Is Anticipated To Generate Significant Revenues During Forecast Period | ResearchMoz

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “UK Private Motor Insurance: Distribution & Marketing 2018” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report explores consumer purchasing behavior, and how preferences are changing over time. It discovers what is most influential to customers when purchasing a policy, and also reveals the most popular providers in the market. New trends and innovations are highlighted, as well as the key factors that will influence the private motor insurance market over the next few years.

Fill the form for an exclusive sample of this report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2122877

The purchasing preferences of private motor insurance customers changed in 2018. Price comparison websites (PCWs) are now the most popular channel, used by 37.4% of respondents. In a period of record high premiums, customer loyalty has waned: 63.4% of respondents used a PCW to conduct research before buying their latest policy. With the rising prominence of PCWs, more customers are also shifting their purchasing methods online, with approximately 70% of respondents purchasing their motor insurance policy either on a PC or handheld device.

Scope

– 37.4% of private motor insurance customers purchased via a price comparison website in 2018.

– 69.8% of customers purchased online.

– 13.2% of customers held a policy with Admiral.

– 72.5% of customers shopped around at last renewal.

Reasons to buy

– Understand consumer purchasing decisions and how these will influence the market over the next few years.

– Improve customer engagement by recognizing what is most important to them and how to adapt products and services to meet their needs.

– Learn which providers lead the way in the private motor insurance space.

– Discover which insurers spend the most on advertising and which channels they are using.

Make an Enquiry of this report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2122877

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

The Purchasing Journey

Provider Engagement

Channel View

Marketing

Future Market

Appendix

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

Contact Us:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-CANADA)

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow us on Blogger @ http://bit.ly/2VIymJL