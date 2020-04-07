UK Private Healthcare Market Shares, Trends, Outlook, Application, Future Scope & Market Statistics by 2025

The U.K private healthcare market estimated to be valued US$ 11.8 Bn in 2017 and poised to grow at CAGR of 2.6% over 2017 to 2023. The market for private healthcare services projected to reach US$ 13.8 Bn by 2023 due to rise in NHS waiting times and referrals to the private sector.

U.K private healthcare market report gives a comprehensive outlook on private healthcare services in U.K with emphasis special emphasis on the role of NHS and PMI. The report on U.K private healthcare market gives historical, current, and future market sizes (US$ Mn) on the basis of service type, specialty, and end users. This report studies U.K private healthcare market dynamics elaborately to identify the current trends & drivers, future opportunities and possible challenges to the key stakeholders operating in the market. In addition, U.K private healthcare market report includes, number GP referrals in 2016, pricing analysis of major services, service provider share analysis and competition analysis with vividly illustrated the competition dashboard to assess the market competition. Moreover, PBI analyzed U.K private healthcare market to better equip clients with possible investment opportunities across the countries (Investment Hot-Spots) and market unmet needs (Service Opportunities). Key stakeholders of the U.K private healthcare market report include healthcare service providers, private healthcare providers, private insurance players, marketers, policymakers engaged in healthcare delivery.

Key players profiled in the U.K private healthcare market include:

Aspen Healthcare (A Sub. Of Tenet Healthcare)

BMI Healthcare

Bupa Cromwell Hospital

Care UK

CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC

HCA Management Services, L.P.

Nuffield Health

Ramsay Health Care

Spire Healthcare Group Plc.

Market players are focusing on providing package and fixed consultation charges to acquire the larger market share in U.K private healthcare market. Moreover, the market is consolidated in nature with few players holding larger revenue share in the market.

Rise in self-pay individuals coupled with overseas patients expected to fuel market growth

In recent times patients in the country increasingly preferring private healthcare services over NHS devices for elective procedures and several non-urgent services owing to rise in NHS waiting lists and packaged pricing form private healthcare providers. This is expected to fuel market revenue growth in near future. Moreover, this trend has been well capitalized by service providers by mean of offering packaged and discounted prices along with fixed consultant fees to attract the patients, which is expected to drive the market revenue growth over the forecast period.

A rise in NHS waiting list and e-Referrals from GPs driving market growth

The rise in the waiting list in recent times for several ailments in NHS is prompting patients to choose private healthcare services over NHS services. The rise in NHS waiting time more than 18 weeks for treatment is expected to bolster private healthcare market in the UK. Moreover, flexibility in GP referrals where, patients can opt for desired time, date, and hospital/clinic for consultation, which is creating a market opportunity for the players in U.K private healthcare market. According to NHS, the numbers of patients waiting for NHS services are growing in recent times.

Mute in growth of PMI expected to hinder market revenue growth

The decline in private medical insurance uptake in last few years and decreasing pay-out to clinics and hospitals for healthcare services by insurance providers expected to hinder market revenue growth in the midterm. Moreover, ongoing decline in inpatient and day caseload is currently hindering the market growth and relatively fewer companies offer medical benefits after retirement which could hinder market revenue growth of private healthcare market in U.K

Key Findings of the Report:

U.K private healthcare market expanding at 2.6% CAGR over 2017 to 2023 to reach market value of US$ 13.8 Bn by 2023 owing to rising NHS waiting lists

Based on service type private acute care hospitals accounted for larger market share in 2016 and projected to remain dominant over the forecast period

Self-pay Individuals end-user segment accounted for larger market revenue share in 2016 and projected to remain dominant over the forecast period due to rise in out-of-pocket healthcare service expenditure

Players focusing on packages and fixed consultation charges to the patients to garner larger market opportunities.

Detailed Segmentation

By Service Type

Private Acute Care Hospitals

Private Patient Care Clinics

Private Specialist Services

Private Diagnostics and Imaging Centers

Private Urgent Care Centers

Others

By Specialty

Trauma and Orthopedics

General Surgery

Oncology

Maternity and OB-Gyn

Cardiology

Urology

Others

By End Users

International Tourists

NHS Referrals & PMI

Self-pay Individuals

By Country

U.K

Key Features of the Report:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, market share, historic market (2012-2016) and forecast (2017-2023)

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitors overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startups details that are actively working in the market

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

The report analyses the impact of socio-political environment through PESTLE Analysis and competition through Porters Five Force Analysis in addition to recent technology advancements and innovations in the market

