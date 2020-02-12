UK Living Room Textiles Market 2019 Overview by Dunelm, IKEA, Wilko, ASDA, Primark, Amazon, The Range, Home Bargains, H&M

“UK Living Room Textiles – 2018”, report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the UK living room textiles market (including forecasts up to 2023), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook. The report focuses on cushions & cushion covers, sofa cushions and throws, and beanbags. Consumer data is based on our 2018 UK UK living room textiles survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.

Over the next five years, living room textiles will see strong volume led growth as more frequent purchases become the way for consumers, particularly renters to refresh the look of their homes. The entry of fashion retailers and the success of discounters exemplifies changing consumer attitude towards purchasing living room textiles. While stores remain important in the research process for purchasing living room textiles, retailers should not ignore the forecasted rates of growth online

Scope

– A slow year of growth in 2018 will contrast with volume led growth forecast over the next five years.

– Throws a star performer while beanbags decline in popularity

– Stores still take the dominant amount of spend but the online market is growing rapidly.

Reasons to buy

– Using our five year forecasts to 2023, learn which subcategories in the living room textiles market will be the fastest performing to ensure more focus and investment in these winning product areas

– Understand how drivers of living room textiles, such as price, quality, design and innovation, change in importance among different demographics in order to maximise sales potential

– Gain a better understanding of the customer shopping journey for living room textiles and understand how online is changing this journey

– Learn what impact new entrant ASOS will have on existing market players

– See which retailers are set to gain share in 2018 and beyond and the reasons behind this.

Key Companies Mentioned:

Dunelm

IKEA

B&M

Wilko

ASDA

Primark

Amazon

The Range

Home Bargains

H&M

