UK Kitchen Textiles Market 2019 Current Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2023

“UK Kitchen Textiles – 2018”, report forms part of the Home Retail Series, and offers a comprehensive insight into retailing of kitchen textiles products in the UK, analysing the market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook. The report focuses on kitchen towels, oven gloves, aprons and tea cosies. Consumer data is based on our 2018 UK kitchen textiles survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.
The UK kitchen textiles makret has returned to growth despite shrinking volumes. Dunelm and Tesco are the retailers most under threat. Consumers are spending more, but less often and less impulsively.
Scope
– Inflation has pushed up overall spend
– Consumers are replacing kitchen textiles items less regularly
– Consumers are looking for value when shopping for kitchen textiles
– Supermarkets dominate, but online is catching up.
Reasons to buy
– Recognise the rise of the value players and discounters in the kitchen textiles market
– Learn how emphasis has moved from functionality to style
– Understand the implications of reusbale re-emerging over disposable
– Gain an understanding of online sales in kitchen textiles, which have finally started to gain traction.
Key Companies Mentioned:
Dunelm
Tesco
B&M
The Range
Sainsbury’s
Argos
Asda
Wilko
Home Bargains
Aldi
Lidl
IKEA
Amazon
John Lewis
Poundland
TK Maxx
Primark
Beales
Debenhams
Poundstretcher
Lakeland
