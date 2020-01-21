UK Household Insurance Market – Driving Innovation, Demand and Opportunities 2018-2026

UK Household Insurance: Distribution & Marketing 2018

“UK Household Insurance: Distribution & Marketing 2018”, report explores consumer purchasing behavior and how consumer preferences are changing over time for contents, buildings, and combined cover. It discovers what is most influential to customers when purchasing a policy and reveals the most popular providers in the market. New trends and innovations are highlighted, as well as the key factors that will influence the household insurance market over the next few years.

Purchasing household insurance direct from an insurer was the most popular method in 2018, although there was increased competition from price comparison sites due to the proliferation of online purchasing methods. Purchasing household insurance online is now more popular than ever.

Get Free PDF Sample of the Report at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2183501

There was a slight decrease in online purchases conducted via a PC, which was offset by a substantial increase in the number of smartphone and tablet purchases. There is also continued competition within the market for all products (contents, buildings, and combined) as the top 10 providers from 2017 were challenged by new entrants in 2018.

– Purchasing household insurance on a smartphone or tablet is becoming increasingly popular.

– Purchasing direct from insurers is the most popular channel. However, price comparison sites will threaten the status quo as more customers go online.

– 35% of customers who visited a price comparison site prior to purchasing combined household insurance went on to purchase through this channel.

Make an Enquiry at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2183501

Reasons to buy

– Understand consumer purchasing decisions and how these will influence the market over the next few years.

– Improve customer engagement by recognizing what is most important to them and how insurers can adapt their products and services to meet their needs.

– Discover which providers lead the way in the household insurance space and how providers are revolutionizing the market through new innovations.

– Adapt your distribution strategy to ensure it still meets customer purchasing behaviors.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: https://www.researchmoz.us

Email: [email protected]

Blog: https://blogreportstudy.blogspot.com/