UK Department Stores Market 2019-2023 company profiles, competitive landscape

“UK Department Stores 2018-2023″, report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the UK department store market (including forecasts up to 2023), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook. The report focuses on GlobalDats’s broad definition of a department store as a large-scale physical retail outlet with a non-food offer spanning different product categories with authority. Consumer data is based on our 2018 UK How Britain Shops survey, using a panel of 10,000 nationally representative consumers, our 2018 UK Department store survey of 3,000 nationally representative consumers, and our 2018 UK E-retail survey of 10,000 nationally representative online shoppers.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2291627

The department stores market has risen 11.9% between 2013 and 2018 to reach £19.5bn in 2018, with the channel outperforming growth in overall non-food retail expenditure (+8.9% in the same period) and is forecast to account for 10.6% of non-food retail spend in 2018. Luxury department stores, such as Fortnum & Mason and Harrods have driven growth, benefitting from the weak pound following the Brexit vote which subsequently boosted in tourism.

Scope

– The performance of the luxury and midmarket players has been, and will remain, extremely polarised. Luxury players, Fortnum & Mason, Harrods and Selfridges experienced the highest sales growth between 2013 and 2018, and Marks & Spencer, Fenwick and Beales experienced the greatest decline, while Debenhams and House of Fraser’s sales have remained fairly flat.

– The online department stores channel has grown 88.3% over the past five years as the major players have invested heavily in improving their online platforms and fulfilment options, as footfall in stores has weakened.

– Over half of department store shoppers (60.8%) agreed that they visited department stores because of the food services on offer, and restaurants and cafes were the most used service of all facilities available. With retail sales flagging this is a prime opportunity for players to drive additional footfall while diversifying revenue streams and also enabling retailers to differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Reasons to buy

– Using our five year forecasts to 2023, learn which sectors within department stores will be the fastest growing to ensure these areas are prioritised in terms of focus and investment.

– Understand what drives consumers to use department stores for their purchases, such as instore services, value for money and product range in order to maximise sales potential.

– Use our in-depth analysis of the leading retailers in the department store market in order to understand how to appeal shoppers and maximise market share.

– Discover which segments of the market are forecast to prosper out to 2023, and understand which retailers are best placed to take advantage.

– Utilise our online forecasts to 2023 to consider how to exploit online potential and decide which age groups to target via the channel.

Get More Information & Discount at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2291627

Major Companies Mentioned:

Marks & Spencer

John Lewis

Debenhams

House of Fraser

Harvey Nichols

Selfridges

Harrods

Clarins

Clinique

Charlotte Tilbury

Fenty

Finery

Next

Zara

Primark

H&M

Apple

Jo Malone

Emma Bridgewater

River Island

Morleys

Liberty

Beales

Tesco

Pizza Express

Prezzo

BHS

WeWork

Amazon

ASOS

Very.co.uk

Fortnum & Mason

Fenwick

TJ Hughes

Coast

Phase eight

ScS

Major Points From Table Of Content:

THE HOT ISSUES

Market drivers and inhibitors in the department stores channel

Main issues in department stores:

Department stores need to diversify to drive appeal, as beauty halls lack differentiation

Clothing specialists are increasingly replacing department stores as the anchors in shopping centres

Driving loyalty is key, as one third of consumers spend less in physical department stores

Surplus space must be closed or rapidly repurposed

A unique shopping experience is vital as online spend rises

Profits under pressure as operating costs continue to rise faster than sales

Strategies for success

WHAT PEOPLE BUY

Headlines

Overall channel size and five year growth rates

Annual channel growth and inflation and volume growth

Department store annual growth rates vs. total retail growth rates and non-food total retail growth rates 2013-2023e

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2291627

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]