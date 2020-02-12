UK Bathroom Textiles Market 2018 Analysis & Forecast Growth Report 2023

“UK Bathroom Textiles – 2018”, report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the UK market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It also provides forecasts to 2023. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook. The report focuses on face cloths, towels and bath mats. Consumer data is based on our 2018 UK Bathroom Textiles survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.
2018 category growth is forecast to be weak. Towels set to be the fastest growing segment to 2023. Online set to account for 16.6% of category sales in 2018. Online players & value merchandisers lead the growth.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2386280
Scope
– Category shoppers are typically female and younger
– Replacement is the key category purchase motivation
– Shoppers spend less than an hour researching items.
Reasons to buy
– Learn how low consumer confidence is leading to trading down
– Understand how replacement motivation and the cool housing market is limiting sales
– Gain an understanding of how online is threatening high street retailers
– Recognise the implications of cotton prices which are set to increase in 2018.
Key Leading Companies Mentioned:
B&M
Dunelm
John Lewis
Shop Direct
Next
Marks and Spencer
Home Bargains
Poundland
Amazon
The Towel Shop
Sainsbury’s
Asda
IKEA
Tesco
Aldi
Lidl
Wilko
Argos
Habitat
Primark
Debenhams
Major Points from Table of Content:
ISSUES AND STRATEGIES
Main issues bathroom textiles:
Low consumer confidence is leading to trading down.
Replacement motivation & cool housing market limits sales
Online is threatening high street retailers
Cotton prices are set to increase in 2018
Strategies for success
THE MARKET
The sector at a glance
Overall sector size and growth
Sector size and growth: face cloths
Sector size and growth: towels
Sector size and growth: bath mats
Category growth and size 2018-2020
Online dynamics
Channels of distribution
THE RETAILERS
Retailer prospects
Market shares
Key comparatives
Retailer profiles
Dunelm
John Lewis
Asda
Marks and Spencer
B&M
Other retailers: Shop Direct, Next, IKEA, Sainsbury’s
THE CONSUMER
Headlines
Net agreement statements
Penetration and profiles
Research process
Purchase motivation
Factors of importance
Product details
Average spend
Channel usage
Fulfilment
Conversion rates
Retailer usage by segment
Drivers of store choice
Drivers of retailer choice
Further details
Methodology
Market sizing
Else place an Inquire before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2386280
Contact Information:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019
Email: [email protected]