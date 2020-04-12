UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market Trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis 2019-2025

In 2018, the global UAV Flight Training and Simulation market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global UAV Flight Training and Simulation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the UAV Flight Training and Simulation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

CAE

Israel Aerospace Industries

L-3 Link Simulation & Training

BAE Systems

Thales Training & Simulation

Selex

Simlat

Northrop Grumman

Textron Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

HALE UAVs

MALE UAVs

SUAVs

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Military

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global UAV Flight Training and Simulation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the UAV Flight Training and Simulation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of UAV Flight Training and Simulation are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 HALE UAVs

1.4.3 MALE UAVs

1.4.4 SUAVs

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Military

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market Size

2.2 UAV Flight Training and Simulation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global UAV Flight Training and Simulation Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global UAV Flight Training and Simulation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 UAV Flight Training and Simulation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players UAV Flight Training and Simulation Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

