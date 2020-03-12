UAV Autopilot Market New Entrants, Competitive Scenario & Forecast By 2024

UAV Autopilot provides autonomous flight control for multirotor and fixed-wing commercial drone aircraft.

The USA production of the UAV autopilot is about 10 K Units in 2015. The production revenue is relative small contrast to UAV market; it has great market; Due to the production and capacity and technology problem, large parts of UAV autopilot are imported;

The price has been fluctuation continuously; the average price is about 1636 USD Per Unit in 2015. The gross margin has the similar trend with the price;

According to this study, over the next five years the UAV Autopilot market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in UAV Autopilot business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study considers the UAV Autopilot value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Full Automatic UAV Autopilot

Computer Assisted Flight UAV Autopilot

Manual Flight UAV Autopilot

Segmentation by application:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Video Surveillance

Agriculture and Foresty

Geology

Research

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cloud Cap

Lockheed Martin

Ascending Technologies

MicroPilot

Dara Aviation

Airware

Robota

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global UAV Autopilot consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of UAV Autopilot market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global UAV Autopilot manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the UAV Autopilot with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of UAV Autopilot submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

