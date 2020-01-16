U.S. Tablet PC Market: Driven by Increasing Demand from Customers for Technologically Developed Products

A new Transparency Market Research report states that the tablet PC market in the U.S. was estimated at 34.2 mn units in 2012 and is expected to reach 71.6 mn units by 2018,. It is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 13.10% between 2012 and 2018. The title of the report is “U.S. Tablet PC Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth And Forecast 2012 – 2018”.

The report states that the U.S. tablet PC market in the primarily driven by increasing demand from customers for technologically developed products. In addition, the smaller size of tablets in comparison to laptops, enhanced battery life, and the ability to multi-task by the usage of tablet PCs are amongst the prime factors fuelling the tablet PC market in the U.S. Furthermore, there is an increasing demand for tablet PCs from certain business enterprises owing to the fact that they are utilized within business software including business intelligence, CRM, and dashboards.

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=8791

The tablet PC market in the U.S. has been segmented in terms of operating system, intended use, screen size, user interface, and distribution channel.On the basis of OS, the market is segmented into iOS, Windows, Android, and Blackberry, among others. The tablet PC market in the U.S. is dominated by Apple, having iOS as the operating systems in its devices. In 2010, Apple constituted a share of over 80% in the market and the Apple iPad came with a screen size of 9.7 inches. On the other hand, Google’s Android is predicted to replace iOS by 2017 and will be the most swiftly developing segment within the U.S. tablet PC market in the coming years.

Get Sample PDF at:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=8791

On the basis of intended use, the tablet PC market in the U.S. is segmented into bring your own device (BYOD) policies, tablets for personal usage, corporate use, professional use, and business use. The segment of personal use is the biggest segment of the tablet PC market in the U.S. owing to the fact that these devices are used for gaming and other forms of entertainment because of their larger display size and enhanced display quality in comparison to smartphones.On the basis of screen size of tablet PCs, the market is segmented into 8 inches to 9.5 inches, below 8 inches, 11.1 inches and above, and 9.6 inches to 11 inches. Tablet PCs having a screen size less than 8 inches are in demand in the U.S owing to the fact that these devices are portable.

On the basis of user interface, the market is segmented into graphic user interface, command interface, and auditory interface. On the basis of distribution channel, the PC market in the U.S. is segmented into the store-based segment and the non-store-based segment. The store-based segment includes specialty retailers, mass retailers, and others. The non-store-based segment includes teleshopping and online retail channels.