U.S. Scar Treatment Market – Future of Healthcare, it is Creating Real Change in the Healthcare Industry

The U.S. scar treatment market size is expected to reach $11.3 billion by 2023. The market is mainly driven by increasing number of surgeries for the improvement of physical appearance, growing prevalence of skin problems leading to scar formation, increasing expenditure on personal care, and technological advancements in dermatological products.

Request for report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/us-scar-treatment-market/report-sample

Based on type of treatment, the market for scar treatment in the U.S. is categorized into topical, surface, laser, injectable, and surgical. Among these, the demand for topical products is expected to exhibit the highest growth, with a CAGR of 10.8%, during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing use of products such as creams, gels, and gel sheets for the reduction of different kinds of scars.

The key players operating in the U.S. scar treatment industry are launching various topical products that are intended to be used at-home by the users. For instance, in April 2018, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. received approval from the United States Food and Drugs Administration (USFDA) for an antimicrobial post-therapy gel. It used to manage post-non-ablative laser therapy procedures and post-microdermabrasion therapy as well for superficial chemical peels. The product can also be used to relieve itch and pain from minor skin related problems.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=us-scar-treatment-market

Some of the other key players operating in the U.S. scar treatment market are Revitol Corporation Inc., CCA Industries Inc., Scarguard Labs LLC, Quantum Health, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Pacific World Corporation, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, and Johnson & Johnson.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook