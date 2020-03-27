U.S. Mattress Market Is Estimated To Expand At A Healthy CAGR In The Upcoming Forecast Period 2019-2024

The U.S. mattress market will be observing a constant growth in the coming years due to the improvement in mattress products and rising adoption of gel-based memory foam mattress in the country. The innerspring mattress in the U.S. accounted for majority of market in recent years, followed by memory foam.

The market share of memory foam mattress in the country is increasing at a high rate during the entire period of analysis. A rising number of health-conscious consumers, rapid urbanization and growing demand for eco-friendly mattresses, are some of the factors providing ample opportunities for the market to grow during the forecast period.

Baby boomers, that represents 20% of the U.S. population are the prime consumers for memory foam mattresses in the country. The share of latex mattress in the country is also expected to increase during the forecast period owing to growing consciousness of customers for indoor air quality and toxic chemicals in mattress foams.

The need for wellness and health related products is increasing rapidly and the consumers are willing to pay some extra amount for health enhancing products. The consumer’s choice is based on concerns about allergies, potentially harmful chemicals, pesticides and their desire to pick healthier products.

One of the major driver supporting the mattress market to grow at a considerable rate is the rising consumer preference towards customized mattresses in the U.S. The U.S. mattress market is mainly driven by increasing population, which is leading to increasing rate of home ownership.

Some of the key players in the U.S. mattress market include Simmons Bedding Company LLC, Kingsdown Inc., Spring Air International Inc. LLC, Tempur Sealy International Inc., Select Comfort Corporation, Southerland Bedding, and Corsicana Bedding Inc.