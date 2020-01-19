U.S. Electric Bus Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions 2024

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Vehicle Type

BEB

PHEB

HEB

By Length

>40 Feet

<40 Feet

By Battery

Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion)

Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH)

Others

By Charging Type

Plug-In

Pantograph

Inductive

The U.S. electric bus market size is projected to reach $1,948.5 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period, according to P&S Intelligence.

The growth of the market is primarily driven by several federal, regional, and state grants and incentive programs. In addition, low cost of ownership, coupled with low maintenance cost of electric bus, specially battery electric bus (BEB) is expected to benefit the market during the forecast period.

Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/us-electric-bus-market/report-sample

Insights on market segments

Based on vehicle type, the U.S. electric bus market has been categorized into BEB, plug-in hybrid electric bus (PHEB), and hybrid electric bus (HEB). HEB dominated the market in the historical period. However, the market for BEBs is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Falling battery price, coupled with increasing range of these buses, supports their adoption in transit fleet.

Increasing replacement sales offer ample opportunity for electric bus manufacturers

According to the National Transit Database, nearly 38% of the nation’s active diesel buses were manufactured prior to 2007 (the year in which more stringent diesel standards went into effect). An additional around 10.5% of the buses in fleet, were manufactured between 2007 and 2010, and have not been rebuilt, so they may not meet current standards for nitrogen oxide and hydrocarbon pollution. These old conventional fuel-based buses are expected to be replaced by new electric ones during the forecast period. Large fleet of old conventional buses provides considerable opportunity to manufacturers in the U.S. electric bus market.

Explore Full Report Description [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/us-electric-bus-market

U.S. Electric Bus Market Competitive Landscape

The U.S. electric bus market is still in its nascent phase, with the presence of few major players. Some of the major BEB manufacturers in the market are Proterra Inc., BYD Motors Inc., and NFI Group Inc. NFI Group Inc. and Gillig LLC are the two major HEB manufacturers. Other key players operating in the market include Blue Bird Corporation, Nova Bus Corporation, ELDORADO NATIONAL-CALIFORNIA Inc., and The Lion Electric Co.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook