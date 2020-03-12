U.S. Caps and Closures Market for Non-carbonated Beverages Trends, Background, Sources, and Executive Summary Forecast to 2024

The growth trajectory of the US Caps and Closures Market for Non-carbonated Beverages Market over the assessment period is shaped by several prevalent and emerging regional and global trends, a granular assessment of which is offered in the report. The study on analyzing the US Caps and Closures Market for Non-carbonated Beverages market dynamics takes a critical look at the business regulatory framework, technological advances in associated industries, and the strategic avenues. The study strives to offer incisive insights into the developmental framework on which the growth of the US Caps and Closures Market for Non-carbonated Beverages market hinges on.

U.S. Caps & Closures Market for Non-carbonated Beverages: Overview

This report provides forecast and analysis of the U.S. Caps & closures market for non-carbonated beverages. The study provides historic data of 2015 along with forecast from 2016 to 2024 based on volume (Million units) and revenue (US$ Mn). It includes drivers, restraints and the ongoing trend of the U.S. Caps & closures market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of opportunities available in the market for U.S. Caps & closures market.

In order to provide the users of this report with comprehensive view of market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and company players. The competitive dashboard provides detailed comparison of U.S. Caps & closures market manufacturers on parameters such as company’s revenue, unique selling propositions and key strategic developments. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, by cap type, material type and application type.

U.S. Caps & Closures Market for Non-carbonated Beverages: Research Methodologies

Market statistics have been estimated based on average consumption and weighted average pricing of U.S. Caps & closures market by cap type and the revenue is derived through regional pricing trends. Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of U.S. market. The U.S. Caps & closures market for non-carbonated beverages has been analyzed based on expected demand of the top three caps. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous caps & closure manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Market numbers for the U.S. cap type, material type and application segments have been derived using the top down approach. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, American Beverage Association, Packaging Digest, Beverage digest, and Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications.

U.S. Caps & Closures Market for Non-carbonated Beverages: Competitive Analysis

The report provides detailed competitive outlook including company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Key players in the U.S. caps & closure market for non-carbonated beverages include, Closure Systems International, Inc., Silgan Plastic Closure Solutions, Bericap GmbH and Co KG, Global Closure Systems, AptarGroup, Inc., Berry Plastics Group, Inc., Amcor Limited, O.Berk Company, LLC, Blackhawk Molding Co. Inc. and Tecnocap S.p.A.

The U.S. caps & closure market for non-carbonated beverages is segmented below

By Cap Type

– Screw Caps

– Snap On Caps

– Push On Caps

By Material

– PP

– LDPE

– PS

– HDPE

– PVC

– PET

By Application

– Bottled water

– Fruit beverages

– Ready to drink (tea & coffee)

– Sports beverages

– Others (energy drinks, non-dairy milk etc.)

