U.S. Animal Healthcare Market Size, Key Vendors, Growth Rate, Drivers, Volume and Forecast Report by 2024

The U.S. animal healthcare market will be observing a consistent growth in the coming years due to increasing pet adoption, consumption of meat and milk, and zoonotic and food borne diseases. Out of the three product types in the U.S animal healthcare market, pharmaceuticals held the largest share in 2016.

The high consumption of animal products in the U.S. has led to increased investment in animals’ feed and health. In terms of animal population for both production and companion animals, the U.S. is one of the largest countries globally.

In 2016, the companion animal segment held the largest share in the U.S. animal healthcare market. The segment is also expected to grow at a faster rate in coming years.

According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), during 2017-2018, 139.3 million freshwater fishes and 94.2 million cats will be owned by the U.S. nationals. The APPA also claims that total expenditures on the pet industry in U.S. will grow from $55.7 million in 2013 to around $69.2 million by the end of 2017. The surgical vet cost for cats and dogs will account to be $245 and $474 respectively.

Use of antibiotics for speeding up the growth of animals is another challenge in the U.S. animal healthcare market. According to the guidelines issued by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the usage of antibiotics should be minimized in meat producing animals, as it causes antibiotic and antimicrobial resistance in the human population that consumes that meat.

Some of the key players of the U.S. animal healthcare market include Zoetis, Elanco, Merial, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Bayer Animal Heath, Virbac, Merck, Ceva Animal Health, Phirbo Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH and Vetoquinol.

