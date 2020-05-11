U.A.E. HVAC Market Size, Key Vendors, Growth Rate, Drivers, Volume and Forecast Report

U.A.E. HVAC market is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.4%, during the forecast period. The growth in the market can be attributed to rising investments in the tourism-related projects, commercial infrastructure, and development in the overall transportation sector.

Increasing construction projects in transportation sector is one of the key drivers of U.A.E. HVAC market. U.A.E. is exhibiting rise in construction projects in transportation sector pertaining to metro railway expansion projects and construction of new airports.

Based on cooling type, U.A.E. HVAC market has been segmented into room air conditioner (RAC), split units, variable refrigerant flow (VRF), ducted split/packaged unit, and chillers. Among these, VRF is expected to register fastest growth in the market.

On the basis of HVAC type, U.A.E. HVAC market is segmented into heating, ventilation, and cooling. Of these, ventilation category is anticipated to exhibit fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing development of commercial spaces like upcoming metro projects, shopping malls, hotels, and others in the country, where ventilation system is expected to find its widespread application.

In the recent past, facility expansion has been the major activities observed in U.A.E. HVAC market. Daikin Industries Ltd., and Johnson Controls International PLC have been observed as the forerunner in strategic developments in the last year. These company are majorly focusing on facility expansion to strengthen their position in the market.

Some of the major players operating the U.A.E. HVAC market includes, United Technologies Corporation, SKM Air Conditioning LLC., Zamil Air Conditioners, LG Electronics Inc., Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Johnson Controls International PLC, Danfoss A/S, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Midea Group Co. Ltd., and Daikin Industries Ltd.

U.A.E HVAC Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by HVAC Type

Heating Heat Pumps Air source Water source Ground source Furnaces Gasoline Propane Electric Boilers Water-tube Fire-tube Unitary Heaters



Market Segmentation by Region

Abu Dhabi & Al Ain HVAC Market

Dubai HVAC Market

Sharjah & Other Northern Emirates HVAC Market

