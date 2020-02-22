Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market Set for Rapid Growth, Forecast by 2025

This industry study presents the global Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;
The consumption of Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Schrader (Sensata), Continental, etc.
Global Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Schrader (Sensata)
Continental
ZF TRW
Pacific Industrial
Sate Auto Electronic
Huf Group
Lear
Denso
NIRA Dynamics
ACDelco
Bendix
CUB Elecparts
Orange Electronic
Shenzhen Autotech
Steelmate
Baolong Automotive
Shenzhen Hangshen
Nanjing Top Sun
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Breakdown Data by Type
Indirect TPMS
Direct TPMS
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Breakdown Data by Application
Passenger Vehicle
Light Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Other Regions
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Indirect TPMS
1.4.3 Direct TPMS
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Passenger Vehicle
1.5.3 Light Commercial Vehicle
1.5.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market Size
2.1.1 Global Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Production 2013-2025
2.2 Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market
2.4 Key Trends for Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Continued…
