Two Wheeler Anti-lock Braking System Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2018 – 2028

Comprising a hydraulic control unit, master cylinder assembly, power booster, and electronic control units, anti-lock braking systems are gaining popularity as an automobile safety system owing to the improvements it makes to the braking performance.

Rising Safety Concerns and Improvements in Technology to Support the Global Two Wheeler Anti-lock Braking System Market

Constant efforts towards innovations in automotive technology by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for greater efficiency and safety, and the rising concerns over commuter safety—arising from incidences of over speeding and brake failures are anticipated to propel the two wheeler anti-lock braking system market in the near future.

For instance number of anti-lock braking system manufacturers including Bosch, Continental, and Honda are now making use of technological advances such as improved control software that takes tire and suspension dynamics, wheel slip and lateral acceleration into account, wireless accelerometers, and the use of fuzzy logic for improved efficiency.

In addition to this, the growing numbers in two wheeler production is also expected to significantly boost demand in the near future, with approximately 34.2 million units being manufactured by India and China in the fiscal year 2017 alone. This can be attributed to the growing preference for the relative improvements in stability and movement provided by ABS systems. The ABS also provides greater braking and stability in wet and adverse weather conditions making it a preferred choice.

On the other hand, the installation and repair of an anti-lock braking system for a two wheel automobile is fairly on the higher side. Disruption of wheel speed sensors of ABS systems through improper repair work or accident impacts create a risk of false ABS warnings through the ABS computer system resulting in irregular braking function, thereby putting commuters at risk. These can act as major constraining factors for the growth of the two wheeler anti-lock braking system market.

Government Regulations and Production Expansion by Market Players to Push the Asia Pacific Two Wheeler Anti-lock Braking System Market

The two wheeler anti-lock braking system market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to see a relatively high rate of growth owing to concerns about the rising number of two wheeler accidents in the region and the relatively higher number of two wheeler purchases in comparison to that of four wheelers.

In addition, a number of governments in the Asia Pacific region are making the installation of two wheeler anti-lock braking systems mandatory. For instance, the Indian government has set a deadline for all two wheelers to have an anti-lock braking system installed by the end of March 2019. In a similar move Japan too has made the installation of ABS systems mandatory for all two wheelers above 125 cc starting from October 2018.

This provides original equipment manufacturers in the region a huge lucrative opportunity for growth. In addition, the requirement for retrofitting of anti-lock braking systems for existing and old two wheelers is also anticipated to significantly propel the two wheeler anti-lock braking system market for the years to come.

The lower number of two wheelers in the Americas and across Europe in comparison to the number of four wheelers in these regions are anticipated to result in a slower rate of growth for these two wheeler anti-lock braking systems markets.

On the other hand, new regulations two wheeler braking systems in the United States, to meet the United States Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard FMVSS 122, which test for dry stops, high speed stops, wet brakes, heat fade, and partial failure.

In addition, The National Transportation Safety Board made the recommendations to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for all new motorcycles built in the U.S. to have anti-lock brakes and electronic stability control, which is also anticipated to boost the market in North America.

Key Two Wheeler Anti-lock Braking System Market Players Emphasize on Technology Improvements and Geographic Expansion

Top two wheeler anti-lock braking system manufacturers such as auto component manufacturing giant Bosch make use of new technology which allow the wheel speed sensors to make detections using a non-contact measurement principle. In addition the usage of intelligent electronic combination brake systems require the rider to apply either the front or the rear brake, and automatically applies the other brake as well, to ensure greater efficiency at lower effort.

Earlier this year, Bosch had also announced its expansion of anti-lock braking systems manufacturing capabilities to India by opening a new plant in the Chakan area of Maharashtra for bikes above 125 cc.

Leading technology company Continental AG has made a huge stride forwards by becoming the first supplier to launch a radar based emergency brake assist system for motorcycles, which is expected to take the two wheeler anti-lock braking systems to the next level.

Players are also emphasizing on providing their products at lower price points to attract more consumers. For instance, Bosch has reduced the price M9 ABS System to lesser than 1000 US$.