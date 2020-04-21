Two Seat Gyroplanes Market Analysis, Segmentation, Competitors Analysis, Product Research, Trends and Forecast by 2025

Gyrocopter  also known as an autogyro  is an aircraft that optically resembles a helicopter. Contrary to a helicopter, a gyrocopter also features a propeller that provides forward thrust. And unlike a helicopter, the gyrocopters rotor is not engine-powered during flight, but merely passively powered by airstream that results from the forward propulsion. This is the so-called autorotation. Because of their lightweight and compact construction, gyrocopters are classified as Ultralight Aircrafts, which leads to considerable cost advantages of flight operations and also with regard to obtaining a flight license.

Global Two Seat Gyroplanes market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Two Seat Gyroplanes.

This industry study presents the global Two Seat Gyroplanes market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Two Seat Gyroplanes production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Two Seat Gyroplanes in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders AutoGyro, Magni Gyro, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

AutoGyro

Magni Gyro

ELA Aviation

Trixy Aviation Products

Aviomania Aircraft

Celier Aviation

Aviation Artur Trendak

Sport Copter

Rotorvox

Niki Rotor Aviation

Carpenterie Pagotto

Sun Hawk Aviation

Two Seat Gyroplanes Breakdown Data by Type

Open Cockpit

Enclosed Cockpit

Two Seat Gyroplanes Breakdown Data by Application

Civil Use

Military

Two Seat Gyroplanes Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Two Seat Gyroplanes Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Two Seat Gyroplanes Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Two Seat Gyroplanes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Open Cockpit

1.4.3 Enclosed Cockpit

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Two Seat Gyroplanes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Civil Use

1.5.3 Military

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Two Seat Gyroplanes Market Size

2.1.1 Global Two Seat Gyroplanes Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Two Seat Gyroplanes Production 2013-2025

2.2 Two Seat Gyroplanes Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Two Seat Gyroplanes Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Two Seat Gyroplanes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Two Seat Gyroplanes Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Two Seat Gyroplanes Market

2.4 Key Trends for Two Seat Gyroplanes Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Two Seat Gyroplanes Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Two Seat Gyroplanes Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Two Seat Gyroplanes Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Two Seat Gyroplanes Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Two Seat Gyroplanes Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Two Seat Gyroplanes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Two Seat Gyroplanes Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…

