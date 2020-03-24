Twin Blisters Packaging Market- A clear picture of the landscape, potential opportunities, and major competitors

Today, effective packaging is the most important part of product marketing. In the last decade, the manufacturing companies, from consumer to industrial goods, have significantly emphasized on effective packaging. To have a competitive edge in the market, manufacturers adopt new, innovative packaging that are appealing and receptive to consumers. Pharmaceutical and electronics industry, identified need for a new technique of packaging -where two relevant products can be packaged together for better customer service. These demands led to the introduction of twin blisters packaging.

Twin blisters packaging system have dual pockets or cavities, manufactured by thermoformed plastics. As per the requirement twin blisters packaging are sealed using plastic, aluminum or paperboard. Twin blisters packaging are widely preferred due to its long shelf life, durable and tamper proof nature. Twin blisters packaging that are opaque in nature, protect light sensitive products from UV and other radiations.

Twin Blisters Packaging Market: Dynamics

Twin blisters packaging is widely used for labelling and unit dosage of medicines. Hence mounting demand for pharmaceutical and medical products globally, is the key driver for accelerating the demand of twin blisters packaging. The sales of twin blisters packaging market also gets fueled by the increased consumer spending pattern on healthcare products. Meanwhile the electronics industry aids in driving significant demand for twin blisters packaging market.

However, capital intensive nature of twin blisters packaging and increasing environmental awareness to cease usage of plastic packaging are the limiting factors for the twin blisters packaging market. Factors such as urbanization, increased spending power, along with increase in sales of medicines, healthcare, personal care and consumer electronics products, will stimulate the demand for the twin blisters packaging market globally.

Twin Blisters Packaging Market: Regional outlook

In terms of geography, the global twin blisters packaging market has been divided in to seven key regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Asia-Pacific twin blisters packaging market revenue contribution to the global twin blisters packaging market is expected to be the maximum by the end of forecast period owing to increased demand of twin blisters packaging from pharmaceutical and medical industry.

North America and Europe are expected to create significant opportunities for twin blisters packaging manufacturers owing to increased demand for twin blisters packaging in electronics and other consumer durable applications. The demand for twin blisters packaging for health care and personal care applications in developing economies such as Brazil, Mexico in Latin America, due to higher consumer spending pattern, will drive the revenue sales of twin blisters packaging, in the region. Growth in the sales of consumer goods and rising healthcare concern in the Middle East and Africa region will also foster growth for global twin blisters packaging market by the end of forecast period.

Twin Blisters Packaging Market: Key players

Some of the key players operating globally in the twin blisters packaging industry are Valley Industries, Glossop Cartons & Print Ltd., Valley Industries, ATG Pharma, Bardes Plastics Inc, Algus Packaging Inc, Associated Fastening Products, Inc., Jonco Industries Inc., Manufacturing Solutions Group, Thermo-Pak Co. Inc., Clearwater Packaging Inc, Boone Center Inc., Lafayette Industries, Golf Additions, Blisters Inc.

