TV Analytics Market to Reach US$ 4.2 Billion by 2023 | IBM, Google , The Nielsen Company, Zapr Media Labs, Alphonso, TVSQUARED , DC Analytics, Amobee and Others

The Global TV Analytics Market to grow from US$ 1.9 Billion in 2018 to US$ 4.2 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.4% during the forecast period. The TV analytics market is growing rapidly with the intensifying business competition and the growth of social media and social advertising trends.

Most Popular Companies in the TV Analytics Market include are IBM Corporation (US), Google (US), The Nielsen Company (UK), Zapr Media Labs (India), Alphonso Inc. (US), TVSQUARED (Scotland), DC Analytics (England), Amobee, Inc. (US), 605 (US), Clarivoy (US), TVbeat (UK), BLIX (Australia), H-Tech (Bulgaria), DC Analytics (Germany), Samba TV (US), AnalyticOwl (US), Edgeware AB (US), Realytics (France), Sorenson Media (US), FourthWall Media (US), Parrot Analytics (US), iSpot.tv (US), Admo.TV (France), Conviva (US), iQ Media (US), and BrightLine (US).

“Rising demand for personalized content to extend and improve creator and customer relationship is driving the adoption of TV analytics for the satellite TV or Direct to Home (DTH) Platform”

Satellite TV or DTH companies offer direct broadcasting services that deliver television content through radio waves. The DTH providers use the power of analytics to understand the taste and preference of users, which helps them upsell products and services. Personalized content helps companies to not only increase the Average Revenue Per Users (ARPU), but also in reducing the customer churn.

“Expanding the reach of Over the TOP (OTT) platform provider’s worldwide is accelerating the cloud adoption for TV analytics”

Cloud-based TV analytics solutions are in highest demand, owing to the faster and easier service provided by the OTT service providers. Major online content providers collect their audience data through their smartphone applications. The collected data helps the OTT providers in analyzing their customers’ behavior and improving their Return on Investment (RoI).

“TV Analytics Market in APAC (Asia Pacific) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The High Growth of the market in APAC is attributed to the flexible economic conditions, industrialization and globalization-motivated policies of governments, and the expanding digitalization in the region. The highly competitive environment in the region is again expected to trigger the growth of effective TV analytics market that augments the overall RoI for the media and entertainment organizations.

