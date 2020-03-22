Turntables Market Overview: Demand by Regions, Growth, Trends and Forecasts to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Turntables Market Technology Progress, Consumer Needs and Economic Environmental Change to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



With vinyl records making a comeback with a bang, the demand for turntables for playing them is likely to be impressive in the years ahead. Braving competition from 8-track and cassette tape in 1970s and 1980s as medium for analog music, to iTunes that sow the seed for digital music revolution, the might of vinyl records did not fade. Such draw for vinyl records is likely to push the growth of turntables market to a new height in the future.

This report studies the global market size of Turntables in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Turntables in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Turntables market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A turntable is the circular rotating platform of a phonograph (a.k.a. record player, gramophone, turntable, etc.), a device for playing sound recordings. The phonograph is a device invented in 1877 for the mechanical recording and reproduction of sound.

In its later forms it is also called a gramophone (as a trademark since 1887, as a generic name since c. 1900). The sound vibration waveforms are recorded as corresponding physical deviations of a spiral groove engraved, etched, incised, or impressed into the surface of a rotating cylinder or disc, called a “record”.

To recreate the sound, the surface is similarly rotated while a playback stylus traces the groove and is therefore vibrated by it, very faintly reproducing the recorded sound. In early acoustic phonographs, the stylus vibrated a diaphragm which produced sound waves which were coupled to the open air through a flaring horn, or directly to the listener’s ears through stethoscope-type earphones.

The disc phonograph record was the dominant audio recording format throughout most of the 20th century. From the mid-1980s on, phonograph use on a standard record player declined sharply because of the rise of the cassette tape, compact disc and other digital recording formats. Records are still a favorite format for some audiophiles and DJs. Vinyl records are still used by some DJs and musicians in their concert performances.

Musicians continue to release their recordings on vinyl records. The original recordings of musicians are sometimes re-issued on vinyl.

Asia-Pacific market is expected to become the fastest growing market, increasing product availability is the key point. Asia-Pacific is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising awareness about oral health care, increasing disposable income in this region, and rising focus of prominent players on the APAC market increasing product availability.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials. Strong market competition is resulting in annual 1-2 percent price erosion.

In 2017, the global Turntables market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Turntables market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Turntables include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in the Turntables include

Pro-ject

Crosley

Audio-Technica

Sony

Teac

Denon

Thorens

Panasonic

Rega

VPI Nomad

JR Transrotor

Stanton

Numark

Music Hall

Ion

Akai

Clearaudio

Market Size Split by Type

Direct-drive Turntable

Belt-drive Turntable

Idler-wheel Turntable

Market Size Split by Application

Home Entertainment

Bar and Music Club

Music Production

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Turntables market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Turntables market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Turntables manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Turntables with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Turntables submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

