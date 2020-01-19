Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Turmeric Extract Market Outlook 2019 to 2025 By Top Players – Hunan Kanerga Pharmaceutical and Shaanxi Guanjie Technology” to its huge collection of research reports.



Turmeric is extracted from curcuma zingiberaceae plants a pigment, there are also other zingiberaceae plants.

Turmeric extract mainly used in sausage products, canned food, sauce halogen products products such as coloring. Medical studies have shown that curcumin has the functions of reducing blood fat, resisting tumor, anti-inflammatory and cholagogic and antioxidant effects.

This report focuses on Turmeric Extract volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Turmeric Extract market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hunan Kanerga Pharmaceutical

Shaanxi Guanjie Technology

Hunan MT Health

Xi’an Lyphar Biotech

Xian Sost Biotech

Xi’an Sonwu Biotech

Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology

SILVERLINE CHEMICALS

Shaanxi Undersun Biomedtech

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

0.95

0.98

Other

Segment by Application

Pharma & Healthcare

Cosmetic & Skin Care

Food & Feed Additives

Dye Additives

Other

