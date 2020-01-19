Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Turmeric Extract Market Outlook 2019 to 2025 By Top Players – Hunan Kanerga Pharmaceutical and Shaanxi Guanjie Technology” to its huge collection of research reports.
Turmeric Extract Market report includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Turmeric Extract industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Turmeric Extract market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.
Turmeric is extracted from curcuma zingiberaceae plants a pigment, there are also other zingiberaceae plants.
Turmeric extract mainly used in sausage products, canned food, sauce halogen products products such as coloring. Medical studies have shown that curcumin has the functions of reducing blood fat, resisting tumor, anti-inflammatory and cholagogic and antioxidant effects.
This report focuses on Turmeric Extract volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Turmeric Extract market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Hunan Kanerga Pharmaceutical
Shaanxi Guanjie Technology
Hunan MT Health
Xi’an Lyphar Biotech
Xian Sost Biotech
Xi’an Sonwu Biotech
Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology
SILVERLINE CHEMICALS
Shaanxi Undersun Biomedtech
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
0.95
0.98
Other
Segment by Application
Pharma & Healthcare
Cosmetic & Skin Care
Food & Feed Additives
Dye Additives
Other
