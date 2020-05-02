Tunnel Boring Machine Market New Developments and Leading Key Company Profiles 2024 – Herrenknecht, CREC, CRCHI, Robbins, Tianhe, Wirth, Komatsu, Mitsubishi, NHI, Kawasaki and Others

A tunnel boring machine (TBM) is a machine used to excavate tunnels with a circular cross section through a variety of soil and rock strata. They may also be used for micro tunneling. In Japan and China, The machines used for soil are called shield tunneling machines and machines used for hard rock are called tunnel boring machine. But in Europe and USA, they are called the same name tunnel boring machine. The research we did include all of them.

In recent years, international manufacturers of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) have cooperation with Chinese enterprises and China has become the world’s largest TBM manufacturer which occupied more than 45.27% of production in total in 2015.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) industry is generally at a more advanced level. In Japan, Europe and the United States manufacturer of TBM still has a considerable size. The consumption volume of TBM in Europe was about 77 Units, which was follow by US, with a production of 64 Units.

Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) can be used in the process of Subway, tunnel, Water conservancy project, mine, etc. With the development of industry and technology, the potential market for Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) is still huge.

According to this study, over the next five years the Tunnel Boring Machine market will register a 2.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3680 million by 2024, from US$ 3240 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Tunnel Boring Machine business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Tunnel Boring Machine Market Players

Herrenknecht

CREC

CRCHI

Robbins

Tianhe

Wirth

Komatsu

Mitsubishi

NHI

Kawasaki

Ishikawajima – Harima

Terratec

SELI

Tianye Tolian

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Xugong Kaigong

STEC

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Tunnel Boring Machine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Tunnel Boring Machine market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Tunnel Boring Machine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Tunnel Boring Machine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Tunnel Boring Machine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Tunnel Boring Machine value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Soft ground TBMs

Hard Rock TBMs

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Railway and Highway

Municipal Engineering

City Rail System

Others

Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Reason to Buy

This report provides in depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides a ten-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is expected to grow It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of various market segments

