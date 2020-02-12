Tunnel Automation Market 2019 Key Manufacturers, Size, Share, Overview, Competitive Analysis and Development Forecast to 2026

This Global Tunnel Automation Market report has been mainly designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements which will ultimately assist them in boosting their return on investment (ROI). The report also provides CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values along with its fluctuations for the specific forecast period. Explicit and state-of-the-art information have been presented in this Global Tunnel Automation Market report which helps Semiconductors and Electronics industry to be knowledgeable about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already present in the market.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Tunnel Automation Market

Johnson Controls,

Siemens AG,

Trane,

SICK AG,

ABB,

Kapsch,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Honeywell International Inc.,

Eaton,

SWARCO AG,

PSI Incontrol Sdn Bhd,

Agidens International NV,

SICE,

Indra Sistemas,

OSRAM GmbH,

Advantech Co. Ltd.,

CODEL International Ltd,

Monitoring Solutions,

GENERAL ELECTRIC,

PHOENIX CONTACT,

Delta Electronics Inc

Market Analysis: Global Tunnel Automation Market

The Global Tunnel Automation Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.78 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.24 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising cases of accidents in tunnels and stringent regulations set forth by the government due to these factors is one of the major factors driving the rising value of the market.

Market Definition: Global Tunnel Automation Market

Tunnels are underground covered paths, or roads that are constructed for the ease of passage or diversion of traffic from one place to another. Due to these systems being underground, and covered accessible from the two entries and exit points a number of systems need to be installed for the safety and convenience of the drivers. These systems are reportedly lighting systems, ventilation, signals, and others. These systems are installed for the avoidance of any mis-happenings and ease of conveyance for the drivers.

Market Drivers:

Increasing cases of road accidents causing the government to form regulations regarding the installation of these systems is expected to drive the market growth

Rise of integration of cloud based and IoT systems in tunnel automation systems is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High costs of installation and maintenance of these systems is expected to act as a major restraint for the market growth

Lack of knowledgeable and technically skilled professionals required for the installation and maintenance of these systems is also expected to restrain the market growth

Market Segmentation: Global Tunnel Automation Market

By Tunnel Type

Railway Tunnels

Highway and Roadway Tunnels

By Component

HVAC

Lighting & Power Supply

Signalization

Others

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis: Global Tunnel Automation Market

The Global Tunnel Automation Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of tunnel automation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

