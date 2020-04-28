Tumor Ablation Market – Worldwide Market Size, Growth Rate and Future Analysis

The global tumor ablation market is growing considerably, due to increasing awareness of ablation procedure over other surgical and conventional procedures, and increasing demand for minimally invasive cancer treatment procedure. The increasing investment in research and development to introduce novel therapies, such as chemo therapy and radiation therapy, are creating opportunities for the global tumor ablation market.

In addition, the massive unexplored market in the tumor ablation industry of the developing economies is creating abundant opportunities for the global tumor ablation market, to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. The increasing adoption rate of radiofrequency based tumor ablation procedure is a trend, witnessed in the global tumor ablation market.

Geographically, North America is likely to dominate the global tumor ablation market in the coming years, due to high adoption of tumor ablation products and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. However, the ongoing healthcare reforms in the U.S. are inhibiting the growth of North America tumor ablation market.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global tumor ablation market, due to presence of huge pool of patients, intensifying government support, and increasing prevalence of cancer in the region. In addition, the tumor ablation Asia-Pacific market is growing, due to increasing healthcare expenditure and refining healthcare infrastructure in the emerging countries, such as India and China.

Some of the companies operating in the global tumor ablation market are Mermaid Medical A/S, Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, HealthTronics Inc., CONMED Corporation, EDAP TMS S.A., AngioDynamics Inc., Galil Medical Inc., Misonix Inc., Neuwave Medical Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC and Sonacare Medical LLC.

