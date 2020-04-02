Truck Transportation Market 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends with Top Key Players- C.H. Robinson, J.B. Hunt, YRC Freight, Swift, Landstar and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Truck Transportation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Truck Transportation Market



Truck transportation companies are widely using robotics solutions to reduce delivery time and costs. It enables truck transportation companies move boxes and containers in and out of semitrailers and ocean freight containers, irrespective of its shape and size. Robotics mainly helps truck transportation companies reduce labor costs while speeding up shipment processing and delivery times. Therefore, courier delivery, logistics and material handling companies such as UPS, DHL, and FedEx are testing robotic loading and unloading of irregular parcels.

This report focuses on the global Truck Transportation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Truck Transportation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

C.H. Robinson

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

YRC Freight

Swift Transportation

Landstar

Schneider national

Werner Enterprises

Prime

US Xpress Enterprises

Saia Motor Freight

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Medium-Distance Transport

Long-Distance Transport

Short-Distance Transport

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



