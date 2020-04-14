Truck Refrigeration Unit Market Key Players are Denso, Carrier Corporation, Thermo King Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

An important application of refrigeration is food preservation. Cold chains play a crucial role in the chilled and frozen food industry. They help preserve products during transport from farm to consumer by providing transport refrigeration. Refrigerated trucks and trailers are used for food handling under suitable conditions. These type of vehicles are refrigerated to temperatures of 1.5 to 4 °C for cold foods and -18 °C for frozen foods.

A rise in demand for safe, high-quality fresh goods from consumers is likely to be a major driving factor for the truck refrigeration unit market during the forecast period. Moreover, an increase in opportunities for food producers and a rise in distances from warehouses to consumers are likely to boost demand for refrigerated trucks, which is anticipated to drive the truck refrigeration unit market. Additionally, an increase in demand for refrigerated vehicles from the health care industry in order to provide adequate controlled temperature, hygiene, and security is estimated to propel the market. Furthermore, governments of different countries are implementing stringent regulations related to pharmaceutical products in order to improve their quality. This is expected to boost the truck refrigerated unit market in the coming years.

Based on vehicle, the truck refrigeration unit market can be classified into light commercial vehicles, medium & commercial vehicles, and others. An increase in grocery deliveries, higher awareness among farmers, and increase in demand for cold chains are likely to propel demand for vans and light trucks. This is anticipated to increase the use of light commercial vehicles during the forecast period. Demand for light commercial vehicles is primarily driven by expansion in the e-commerce industry and the adoption of refrigerated trucks by farmers on larger scale. This is expected to augment the light commercial vehicle segment during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the truck refrigeration unit market can be classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. High consumption of frozen foods and chilled products in Asia Pacific is likely to drive the truck refrigeration unit market. Furthermore, changing lifestyles and expansion in the e-commerce industry in Asia Pacific are likely to propel the truck refrigeration unit market during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the truck refrigeration unit market are Denso, Carrier Corporation, Thermo King Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Zanotti S.p.A., and others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

