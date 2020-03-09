Truck Clutch Market 2019 Regional Analysis, Industry Growth, Size, Share, Drivers, Profits and Forecast 2024

Truck Clutch, located between the engine and the transmission, is an isolated part transmitting power from engine to the gearbox, and it allows transmission to be interrupted while a gear is selected to move off from a stationary position, or when gears are changed while the car is moving.

This study considers the Truck Clutch value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Friction Clutch

Electromagnetic Clutch

Segmentation by application:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Light-Duty Truck

Medium and Heavy-Duty Truck

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ZF Friedrichshafen

Aisin Seiki

BorgWarner

Eaton

Schaeffler

EXEDY Corporation

Valeo

F.C.C.

CNC Driveline

Zhejiang Tieliu

Ningbo Hongxie

Hubei Tri-Ring

Changchun Yidong Clutch

Wuhu Hefeng

Rongcheng Huanghai

Guilin Fuda

Hangzhou Qidie

Dongfeng Propeller

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

