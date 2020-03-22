Troponin Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Troponin, or the troponin complex, is a complex of three regulatory proteins (troponin C, troponin I, and troponin T) that is integral to muscle contraction in skeletal muscle and cardiac muscle, but not smooth muscle.

Discussions of troponin often pertain to its functional characteristics and/or to its usefulness as a diagnostic marker or therapeutic target for various heart disorders in particular as a highly specific marker for myocardial infarction or heart muscle cell death.

Get PDF Sample Brochure @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=1041331

A troponin test measures the levels troponin T or troponin I proteins in the blood. These proteins are released when the heart muscle has been damaged, such as occurs with a heart attack.

The classification of Troponin includes Troponin I (TnI), Troponin T (TnT), the sales of Troponin I (TnI) are 181 million units, with its market share 80.6%. In addition, the sales market share of Troponin T (TnT) is 19.4% in 2017.

North America region is the largest supplier of Troponin, with a production market share nearly 47.2% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Troponin, enjoying revenue market share nearly 36.2% in 2017.

North America is the largest sales place, with market share nearly 41.5% in 2017. Following North America, China is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 19.7% in 2017.

The global Troponin market is valued at 1050 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1990 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Troponin market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Troponin in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Troponin in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Troponin market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Troponin market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Know More @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/1041331/global-troponin-market

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Abbott

Roche

Siemens Healthcare

Beckman Coulter

Biomerieux

Mitsubishi

Quidel

Getein Biotech

Improve Medical

Response Biomedical

Market size by Product

Troponin I (TnI)

Troponin T (TnT)

Market size by End User

Myocardial Infarction

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Troponin Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Troponin Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Troponin I (TnI)

1.4.3 Troponin T (TnT)

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Troponin Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Myocardial Infarction

1.5.3 Acute Coronary Syndrome

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Troponin Market Size

2.1.1 Global Troponin Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Troponin Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Troponin Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Troponin Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Troponin Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Troponin Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Troponin Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Troponin Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Troponin Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Troponin Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Troponin Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Troponin Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Troponin Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Troponin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Troponin Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Troponin Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Troponin Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Troponin Sales by Product

4.2 Global Troponin Revenue by Product

4.3 Troponin Price by Product

Continued…

About Us

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Us

Gasper James

304, S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

US Toll Free +18666051052

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://decisionmarketreports.com/