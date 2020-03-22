Troponin Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Troponin, or the troponin complex, is a complex of three regulatory proteins (troponin C, troponin I, and troponin T) that is integral to muscle contraction in skeletal muscle and cardiac muscle, but not smooth muscle.
Discussions of troponin often pertain to its functional characteristics and/or to its usefulness as a diagnostic marker or therapeutic target for various heart disorders in particular as a highly specific marker for myocardial infarction or heart muscle cell death.
Get PDF Sample Brochure @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=1041331
A troponin test measures the levels troponin T or troponin I proteins in the blood. These proteins are released when the heart muscle has been damaged, such as occurs with a heart attack.
The classification of Troponin includes Troponin I (TnI), Troponin T (TnT), the sales of Troponin I (TnI) are 181 million units, with its market share 80.6%. In addition, the sales market share of Troponin T (TnT) is 19.4% in 2017.
North America region is the largest supplier of Troponin, with a production market share nearly 47.2% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Troponin, enjoying revenue market share nearly 36.2% in 2017.
North America is the largest sales place, with market share nearly 41.5% in 2017. Following North America, China is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 19.7% in 2017.
The global Troponin market is valued at 1050 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1990 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Troponin market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Troponin in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Troponin in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Troponin market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Troponin market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
Know More @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/1041331/global-troponin-market
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Abbott
Roche
Siemens Healthcare
Beckman Coulter
Biomerieux
Mitsubishi
Quidel
Getein Biotech
Improve Medical
Response Biomedical
Market size by Product
Troponin I (TnI)
Troponin T (TnT)
Market size by End User
Myocardial Infarction
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Other
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Troponin Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Troponin Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Troponin I (TnI)
1.4.3 Troponin T (TnT)
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Troponin Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Myocardial Infarction
1.5.3 Acute Coronary Syndrome
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Troponin Market Size
2.1.1 Global Troponin Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Troponin Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Troponin Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Troponin Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Troponin Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Troponin Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Troponin Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Troponin Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Troponin Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Troponin Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Troponin Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Troponin Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Troponin Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Troponin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Troponin Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Troponin Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Troponin Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Troponin Sales by Product
4.2 Global Troponin Revenue by Product
4.3 Troponin Price by Product
Continued…
About Us
Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.
Contact Us
Gasper James
304, S Jones Blvd,
Las Vegas,
NV 89107, USA
US Toll Free +18666051052
Email: [email protected]
Web: http://decisionmarketreports.com/