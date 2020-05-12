Triphala Powder Market : Pin-Point Analysis For Changing Competitive Dynamics

Triphala Powder has been used as a traditional Ayurvedic medicine since ancient times. Triphala Powder is an herbal remedy made from three dried fruits: Amla, Haritaki and Bibhitaki. Since it contains three dehydrated fruit mixtures, it is referred to as “Tri-Phala.” It is native to India. The demand for Triphala Powder is increasing due to its various applications in healthcare. This powder helps in reducing inflammation, heart diseases and is also known to provide protection against some forms of cancers. Triphala Powder is also used to heal dental cavities.

In the global market, the demand for Triphala Powder is increasing as it is a good source of various ingredients, such as Vitamin C, Chebulagic and Gallic acid. In the global market, highest demand is being witnessed from Asia Pacific, Middle East, Europe and African countries. Due to increasing demand, investors who have invested in this market can expect high returns during the forecast period.

Because of its safe nature, Ayurveda is also becoming increasingly popular in the U.S. (California) and thus, the country is witnessing high demand for Triphala Powder. Thus, producers of triphala will see opportunities in American countries too

Increasing demand for Triphala Powder as a natural and safe remedy

Demand for Triphala Powder is growing due to its various applications in the healthcare industry as it is a safe remedy with no side-effects. In addition, Triphala Powder contains high levels of vitamin C, which helps in the formation of collagen. Triphala Powder also contains various useful components, such as Chebulagic acid, Gallic acid and Chebulinic acid. It has also been found to be useful in digestion, providing relief from constipation, treatment of diabetes and eye diseases, immune system stimulation, gastrointestinal tract cleansing, gas relief and in dentistry, as root canal irrigant in endodontics.

Global Triphala Powder: Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

Opportunities for market participants:-

People in Asia Pacific and the Middle East prefer to opt for herbal products as natural remedies have fewer side-effects as compared to allopathic medicines. Increasing usage and demand for natural remedies is significantly boosting the consumption of Triphala. Triphala Powder is also known to hyperacidity and is helpful in appetite stimulation.

Global Triphala Powder: A Regional Outlook:-

Triphala Powder is native to India as the plant whose fruits are used to make this Powder are mostly grown in India. Majority of the demand for Triphala Powder will come from the Asia Pacific and Middle East countries. Increasing demand for Triphala Powder in these regions can be attributed to the fact that people in these regions still believe in natural remedies.

Global Triphala Powder: key players

Some of the key players operating in Triphala Powder market are Sabinsa Corporation, UMA HERBAL PRODUCTS, Shriji Herbal Products, Cultivator Natural Products Pvt.Ltd., Shaanxi Undersun Biomedtech Co., Ltd., Xi’an SR Bio-Engineering Co., Ltd. MARUDHAR FOODS PRIVATE LIMITED, GRENERA NUTRIENTS PRIVATE LIMITED and many more. Increasing number of herbal product players are showing keen interest in introducing Triphala Powder into their product portfolio, which is also expected to increase the demand for the same during the upcoming period.

