Trichomonas Rapid Testing Market Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis

Trichomoniasis is a sexually transmitted disease (STD) caused by a protozoan parasite known as Trichomonas vaginalis. The symptoms of the disease is common to other sexually transmitted infection. The trichomoniasis can be easily treated, but proper diagnosis is necessary. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about 3.7 million people in United States suffer from trichomoniasis. The common symptoms of the disease includes vaginal discharge, genital redness or swelling, urge to urinate frequently and others and are usually symptoms are visible after 28 days after a person is infected.

The diagnosis of the disease cannot be only done alone by diagnosing the symptoms. The laboratory test for the diagnosis of the disease includes cell culture, antigen tests, Trichomonas DNA test, examining vaginal fluid under the microscope and others. The infection is increases with time if not treated, the treatment is usually cured within a week. The reinfection rate for the disease in common among women. The reinfection rate is high as 17% in the beginning of three months after infection. Some cases are reported in which the trichomonas get resistant to certain medications.

The trichomonas rapid testing are highly accurate compared to other testing types such as culture testing and other wet preparation examination (WP) testing. The trichomonas rapid testing kits are simple to perform and takes only 10 minutes or less to perform. The trichomonas rapid test kits are an immunochro-matographic assay that detects antigens from from vaginal swabs. Recent studies shows that Trichomonas vaginalis is the cause of the premature rupture of membranes, urethritis, pelvic diseases. Trichomoniasis is common curable sexually transmitted disease. According to the center for disease control and prevention, the prevalence of trichomonas vaginalis in the U.S. is estimated to be about 3.1% in the women between ages 14 to 49. The African American women had the prevalence of trichomoniasis among African American women in and Mexican American women prevalence is about 1.8%. People generally reach out for prescription support.

Medication (metronidazole or tinidazole) pills are used as a common treatment for trichomoniasis. On an average 1 in 5 women get reinfection after three months of treatment. Lifestyle changes such as lack of physical exercise, limiting alcohol intake, etc., may also help in the treatment process. Rising awareness about the right diagnosis and treatment, rise in the prevalence of the trichomoniasis disease help to fuel revenue growth.

The global trichomonas rapid testing market is segmented on basis of treatment type, disease condition, distribution channel and geography

Segment by Product Type

Wet Mount Trichomonas Rapid Diagnostic Test Kit

PCR based Trichomonas Rapid Diagnostic Test Kit

Xenostrip Tests

Segment by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Speciality Clinics

Others

Global trichomonas rapid testing is segmented by product type and end user. Based on the treatment type, global trichomonas rapid testing market is segmented as wet mount trichomonas rapid diagnostic test kits and PCR based trichomonas rapid diagnostic test kits. On the basis of end user, the global Trichomonas rapid testing market is segmented into hospital, diagnostic laboratories, speciality clinics, and others. Rise in incidence of trichomonas, increased awareness about diagnosis and rapid test kits new product launch and others are some of the factors drive the global trichomonas rapid testing market during the forecast period. Whereas inadequate access to health care, cost and availability of essential medicines and lack of standardized tools for diagnosis and treatment will hamper the growth of global trichomonas rapid testing market.

By Geography, the global trichomonas rapid testing market is segmented into five broad regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to lead the global Trichomonas rapid testing market due to rise in prevalence of trichomonas in United States. In the U.S., a large base of population, especially women, suffer from STDs. Europe market is also projected to experience high growth in the near future. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising standard of living, lifestyle changes, rise in awareness about STDs and focusing on healthcare expenditures.

Some of the major players in global trichomonas rapid testing market are Quidel Corporation, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Sekisui Diagnostics, Genzyme Diagnostics, Nanjing Liming Bio-Products Co., Ltd., and Others.

