TrendSights Overview: Sustainability and Ethics – Meeting social and environmental challenges amid growing populations and energy demands

The Sustainability & Ethics mega-trend has been brought to life by environmentally and socially responsible consumers striving to mitigate the negative environmental and social effects caused by their buying behavior. As the desire to live more environmental, ethical, and responsible lifestyles influences consumer choice, brands are recognizing the need to enhance the sustainability of their operations, and become more proactive in their social and environmental responsibility initiatives.
“TrendSights Overview: Sustainability & Ethics”, is one of the eight mega-trend overviews that GlobalData covers as part of its TrendSights series of consumer insight studies. The analysis covers what the mega-trend is, why it is important, who is most influenced by it, and how brands and manufacturers can capitalize. The research concludes by identifying where the mega-trend is heading next and how long it will last.
– Over two thirds of consumers attempt to minimize their household food waste all or most of the time.
– Over two thirds of beauty consumers have stated that “made from recyclable materials” is an important factor in environmentally friendly packaging.
– Over half of consumers agree that buying environmentally friendly products makes them feel less guilty when shopping.
Companies Mentioned:
365
Exo Protein
Memphis Meats
Marcilla L’Arome
Can O Water
Ooho
Becketts
Veuve Clicquot
AB InBev
Chantecaille
Milk Makeup
Beauty Engineered For Ever
Ecover
Deck Hand
Nurture Pro
Oriflame Baby
Nourish Baby
OCB
Gizeh
iQos
H&M
Albert Heijn
Morrisons
McDonald’s
Long Arm Pub
Pret a Manger
