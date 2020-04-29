TrendSights Overview: Sustainability and Ethics – Meeting social and environmental challenges amid growing populations and energy demands

The Sustainability & Ethics mega-trend has been brought to life by environmentally and socially responsible consumers striving to mitigate the negative environmental and social effects caused by their buying behavior. As the desire to live more environmental, ethical, and responsible lifestyles influences consumer choice, brands are recognizing the need to enhance the sustainability of their operations, and become more proactive in their social and environmental responsibility initiatives.

“TrendSights Overview: Sustainability & Ethics”, is one of the eight mega-trend overviews that GlobalData covers as part of its TrendSights series of consumer insight studies. The analysis covers what the mega-trend is, why it is important, who is most influenced by it, and how brands and manufacturers can capitalize. The research concludes by identifying where the mega-trend is heading next and how long it will last.

– Over two thirds of consumers attempt to minimize their household food waste all or most of the time.

– Over two thirds of beauty consumers have stated that “made from recyclable materials” is an important factor in environmentally friendly packaging.

– Over half of consumers agree that buying environmentally friendly products makes them feel less guilty when shopping.

– Gain insight into the different ways brands can align with the Sustainability & Ethics mega-trend, including examples of best-in-class innovation.

– Compare the relevancy of this megatrend across each generation, region, and each sector across the FMCG space, and learn what the key opportunities are.

