Trends in the Hydroponics Market : Global Industry Snapshot by 2024

The hydroponic vegetables market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional hydroponic vegetables manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents.

Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of hydroponic vegetables and its related products in the different regions. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the hydroponic vegetables market by regions. Global market numbers by type, form and application have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

Market numbers have been estimated based on data available from Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) website, and extensive secondary and primary research, average pricing of hydroponic vegetables by vegetable type and the revenue is derived through regional pricing trends. Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of global and regional markets.

This report provides forecast and analysis of the hydroponic market on global level. It provides historical data of 2016 along with estimated data of 2017, and forecast data up to 2025 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on hydroponic vegetables consumption pattern across the globe. It includes drivers and restraints of the global hydroponic vegetables market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for hydroponic vegetables manufacturers. It also includes value chain analysis.

In order to provide users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and company players with their key developments and strategy overview. The dashboard provides detailed comparison of hydroponic vegetables manufacturers on parameters such as operating margin, total revenue, product portfolio, and what we call ‘innovation scale’. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by vegetable type, farming type, origin, distribution channel and region.

Global Hydroponic Vegetables Market: Segmentation

By vegetable type, the global hydroponic vegetables market is segmented into cucumber, lettuce, spinach, peppers, tomatoes and others. By distribution channel type, the global hydroponic vegetables market is segmented into modern trade (hypermarket/supermarket), grocery stores, unorganized small stores, whole food and specialty stores, bulk suppliers and distributors and others. Modern trade segment is expected to dominate the global hydroponic vegetables market by the end of forecast period.

By origin, the conventional segment is expected to continue its dominance in the market over the forecast period. Natural & organic segment is expected to closely follow the conventional segment during the forecast period. By farming type, the global hydroponic vegetables market is segmented into indoor farming and outdoor farming.

