Trends and Factors Shaping Bifidus Extract Market Demand Dynamic and New Frontiers

Bifidus extract has properties which helps in protecting moisture barrier in skin and in turn acting as a beneficiary to the skincare routine. Further, bifidus extract is known to provide benefits to nursing women, as it safeguards breastfed babies from allergies and illness. Also, recent medical researchers have shown several health benefits accounted for by bifidus extract such as reduction in obesity and cholesterol, keeping the digestive tract in proper shape, boosting immunity and others.

Bifidus extract is a probiotic product consisting of Bifidobacterium bacteria generally found in yogurts. Besides yogurt, many other dairy products are enriched with bifidus bacteria which forms the bifidus extract. Bifidus extract can also be found in other fermented foods such as cheese, soy, and some other vegetables. Bifidus extract is gradually gaining widespread popularity across the globe due to its diverse properties and functions in healthcare, personal care and food and beverages industries.

Reasons for covering Bifidus Extract

In today’s world with the growing competition, globalization and trends, the life of people have become busy and hence there is a rising demand for additional nutritional probiotic supplements to improve health and other biological functions of the body. Bifidus extract is one such probiotic which can be extracted easily from fermented foods and provides various health benefits. Bifidus extract when consumed breaks down sugars in the body and produce significant acids in the digestive system. Further, one of the key driving factors for the growth of bifidus extract market in the upcoming years is its imminent properties which can be used in skincare and personal care products owing to the ever growing demand for these products. When mixed in cosmetic products, bifidus extract increases skin’s resistance against physical and chemical aggression along with decreasing the sensitivity of the skin, and also protecting it from prolonged dryness. Owing to these various functions and properties, the market for bifidus extract is likely to witness prominent growth in the coming years.

Opportunities for Participants in the Bifidus Extract market:

The rise in the demand for probiotic supplements due to its diverse properties and health benefits have opened the door for many new companies in its production. One such type of probiotic product is bifidus extract possessing a wide range of crucial properties, amongst which the most important one is its addition in skincare and personal care products. Research studies undertaken on Bifidobacterium when mixed with skincare products showed significant immune action by this probiotic bacteria, thus reflecting the growing demand for bifidus extract in cosmetic products and rising opportunities for personal care companies in bifidus extract market. Further, bifidus extract is easily extractable from a wide range of available products such as yogurt and fermented vegetables adding extra perks to the growth of its market. Also, various research and development activities going on in this sector will further lead to lucrative opportunities in the bifidus extract market.

Global Bifidus Extract Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global bifidus extract market identified across the value chain include Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, BioGaia AB, Probi AB, Dr. Willmar Schwabe Group, SymbioPharm GmbH, Probiotics International Limited, The Procter & Gamble Company, Nebraska Cultures and Lallemand Inc. Pfizer Inc. amongst others.

In addition, some of the significant cosmetic and personal care companies are blending bifidus extract in their products, offering consumers a moisture free skin and helping them reduce their skin sensitivity. Some of these major companies include Lancôme Parfums & Beauté & Cie S.A., Garnier, leegeehaam, LABORATOIRES Dr. N.G. PAYOT S.A. and VICHY laboratories.

