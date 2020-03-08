Trend Expected to Guide Edutainment Market During 2018-2028

The global edutainment market size is expected to grow from US$ 2,553.0 Mn in 2018 to US$ 11,348.9 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 16.1% in terms of revenue during the forecast period (2018-2028). In this report, the global edutainment market is tracked in terms of value, and is calibrated to obtain the market revenue estimates of edutainment centres.

Knowledge development through the content of the games, innovation in the games and substantial increasing investments by established players are some of the major factors fuelling the growth of the edutainment market. However, lack of knowledge and design of edutainment games are some of the major challenges that are hampering the growth of the edutainment market.

Global Edutainment Market: Segmental Analysis

To understand and assess the demand and opportunities in the edutainment market, the edutainment market report is categorically split into five major sections: edutainment market analysis – by gaming type, by facility size, by revenue source, by visitor demographics and by region.

On the basis of gaming type, the edutainment market is segmented into interactive, non-interactive, explorative and hybrid combination games. The explorative games segment of the edutainment market is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period with a market share of 31.7% and 33.1% in 2018 and 2028 respectively.

On the basis of facility size, the edutainment market is segmented into 5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft., 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft., 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft. and > 40,000 sq. ft. segments. The 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft. segment of the edutainment market is expected to dominate the market and enjoy the market share of 32.7% in 2018 to 34.7% in 2028.

On the basis of revenue source, the edutainment market is segmented into entry fees & tickets, food & beverages, merchandising, advertising and others. The entry fees & tickets segment of the edutainment market is expected to dominate the market for the maximum duration of the forecast period owing to the high CAGR associated with it and it is expected to grow from US$ 996.2 Mn in 2018 to US$ 4,981.4 Mn in 2028.

On the basis of visitor demographics, the edutainment market is segmented into children (0-12 years), teenager (13-18 years), young adult (19-25 years) and adult (25+ years). The children segment of the edutainment market is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period owing to the high CAGR associated with it. The market share of children segment of the edutainment market is also expected to grow from 35.0% in 2018 to 39.3% in 2028.

The section edutainment market analysis by region includes an in-depth country-level analysis of all global regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA and Others in Asia Pacific, Japan, China and MEA, – by gaming type, by facility size, by revenue source, by visitor demographics & by country, and provides market data in terms of value for 2018-2028. In 2017, the market in North America dominated the overall global edutainment market, and it is also the fastest-growing region in the edutainment market.

Global Edutainment Market: Key Players

The key players reported in this study on the global edutainment market are Kidzania, Legoland Discovery Center, Kindercity, Plabo, Pororo Parks, CurioCity, Totter’s Otterville, Mattel Play! Town, Little Explorers and Kidz Holding S.A.L.

