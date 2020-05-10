Trenchers Market with Newest Industry Data, Future Trends and Forecast 2018 –2026

Trenchers, also known as ditchers, are utilized in the construction industry to dig trenches, break rocks, and penetrate the soil. Trenches are utilized to lay electric wires & pipes and to construct drainages. Moreover, trenchers are also utilized in the agriculture industry to construct water carrying pipelines for irrigation purposes. Trenchers performs the same task as that of excavators, the only difference being that trenchers dig out earth continuously. They have a series of buckets mounted over a big circular wheel at the front end, which rotates continuously.

Significant expansion of the global construction industry, especially in rapidly developing countries, is primarily fueling the demand for trenchers. Trenchers are capable of digging at a faster pace as compared to that of excavators and hence, trenchers are being widely preferred by construction companies. Rising population, government emphasis on improvement of infrastructure, and increase in Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) have boosted construction activities, which in turn is fueling the demand for trenchers in order to cater to the demand. Moreover, expansion of the agriculture sector across North America, Africa, and Asia Pacific, is likely to propel the global trenchers market. High efficiency, uniform trench width, and ability to handle surfaces with rocks and tightly cemented soils are major advantages of trenchers, which in turn is driving the global trenchers market.

Trenchers are capable of digging a trench of a lesser depth as compared to that dug by excavators. This is a key factor restraining the global trenchers market.

The global trenchers market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the global trenchers market can be bifurcated into ladder trenchers and wheel trenchers. Wheel trenchers utilize a circular wheel for preparing trenches, while ladder trenchers employ a ladder type wheel or oval shaped structure around which buckets are mounted, which digs trenches.

Based on application, the global trenchers market can be classified into three segments. Trenchers are extensively utilized in the construction industry. Increase in construction activities has fueled the demand for faster and more efficient equipment, which in turn drives the demand for trenchers. The construction segment accounted for a major share of the global market, in terms of revenue, in the fiscal year 2018

In terms of region, the global trenchers market can be segmented into five regions. North America has significantly large construction and agriculture sectors. Moreover, increased emphasis on enhancement of efficiency and productivity has led to a surge in adoption of advanced technologies and equipment in North America. Consequently, the region held a notable share of the global market, in terms of revenue, in 2018. Middle East & Africa comprises several rapidly developing countries where significant number of construction projects are underway due to increase in FDI. This, in turn, is estimated to offer lucrative opportunities to the trenchers market across Middle East & Africa.

Key players operating in the global trenchers market are Caterpillar, Simex s.r.l., Guntert & Zimmerman Const. Div., Inc., TESMEC S.p.A,, Deere & Company, Cleveland Trencher Company, Inc., Vermeer Corporation, and AB Volvo.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.