Tremendous rise in growth for Oven Bag industry observed by TMR

Packaging products have undergone several revolutions since past few years, from invention of freezable packaging to cooking bags. The only thing which is constant in packaging products is “change”. Cooking bag, or, oven bag are highly heat resistant, made up of nylon or polyester and meant for single use. Used for cooking food in a microwave, oven bags offer moisture retention to cooked foods, resolving problems faced by consumers of microwave oven. These bags are extensively utilized in western countries on the back of its ability in retaining moisture of the food while cooking. Oven bags save efforts of consumers in cleaning microwave ovens after cooking.

Market Opportunities and Drivers

Rising depletion of fossil fuels, which are neither environment-friendly nor renewable, have compelled manufacturers in increasing awareness about utilization of electric ovens. This is further expected to pave huge opportunities for growth of the global oven bag market. Various innovative products have been introduced in the market, for example – Sira-CookTM Siralon absorbent bag, unique packaging solution for poultry, fish and meat, which allows food in being packed, retailed, cooked, and shipped in the same package. Consumers highly prefer oven bags, not only for the convenience offered, but also for their property of food preservation. In addition, safety provided by microwave ovens as compared to conventional methods of cooking is influencing the growth of the global oven bag market.

There has been a tremendous rise in consumption of meat in Asian regions. Moreover, rapid urbanization and increasing influence of western culture are resulting into a shift of consumer preferences from traditional to modern cooking methods, thereby contributing to sales of microwave ovens. This changing lifestyle of people in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is the key factor impacting growth of the market.

Market Restraints

Capable of being used only once, oven bags are not sustainable, and this factor is expected to inhibit their demand in the near future. The concerns of authorities regarding increasing waste of plastic might further impede the growth of the market. There has been a growing misconception of food turning radioactive post-preparation in microwave oven. Moreover, high complexity is involved in microwave, concerning the type of material to be utilized inside the oven. The aforementioned factors are estimated to curb growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global market for oven bag is categorized on the basis of material type, and end-use.

Based on material type, the global market for oven bag categorized into:

Nylon

Polyester

Based on end-use, the global market for oven bag categorized into:

Seafood

Roasting meats

Beef

Fish

Whole chickens

Lamb

Pork

Regional Outlook

Region-wise, the global market for oven bag categorized into:

Western Europe

North America

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

North America is anticipated to dominate the global oven bag market. This growth is primarily driven by extensive utilization of oven, and various cultural activities such as roasting a turkey on the thanks giving day. Western Europe and Eastern Europe are estimated to hold a major share of the global oven bag market, which is mainly because of high meat consumption in these regions. Market growth in APEJ will witness an upsurge throughout the forecast period, owing to robust urbanization, coupled with rising urban influence.

Key Market Players

Some key players actively participating in the global oven bag market include Sealed Air Corp, Flexipol Packaging Limited, Xiamen Threestone Packing Material Co. Ltd, Extra Packaging Corp, Reynolds Consumer Products, Sunkey Plastic Packaging Co., Ltd, Huangshan Sinoflex Packaging Co. Ltd, Sirane Ltd, Xiong Xian Xinhuarui Plastic Co Ltd, Terinex LTD, M&Q Packaging Ltd, and Yin Tian Industrial Co., Ltd.